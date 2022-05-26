“Come here, Buffy,” Wanye Solomon calls as a Corgi-Terrier mix, mouth open and tongue out in a wide smile, scampers over to play. MacDuff, a Wirehaired Pointing Griffon, and Winston, a Wolfhound mix, are close behind.
It’s too early for a field trip to the park, but it’s not too early for some quality time with Solomon, the 20-year-old owner and operator of Pawz Paradise Dog Daycare in Warrenton. His shop offers cage-free dog day care, dog walking, dog washes, off-site boarding and other services; his customers are mostly in Fauquier and Prince William counties.
The young entrepreneur’s love of dogs led him to expand a dog-walking business into a full-service enterprise, catering to canines and their human parents. Pawz Paradise Dog Daycare, at 274 Broadview Ave., will celebrate one year of business in July.
Solomon has learned a lot about running a business. His most important advice to other young entrepreneurs: “Don’t think you can’t. There’s been plenty of times I wanted to give up, but God always found a way.”
The Kettle Run High School graduate is a business student at Laurel Ridge Community College (formerly Lord Fairfax Community College). Solomon created a business plan and secured financing to open Pawz in Warrenton. The Warrenton Town Council approved a special use permit for the dog day care in July 2021.
If Solomon could do one thing differently, he might have waited a bit to open the Broadview day care location. “I think if I took my time with the dog walking company (Biscuits Dog Walking & Sitting) I would have had more finances to help run this facility,” he said. Still, he has no regrets. “Why not go big? If you think big, you’re going to get bigger things going.”
So far, about 70 families are registered at Pawz Paradise. The number that uses the service at any one time fluctuates, depending on families’ work schedules, vacations and other factors. Lately, he is seeing an uptick in business from families who are selling their homes and don’t want their dogs around during open-house events.
About eight families currently are enrolled in day care and about 15 to 20 families are signed up for dog-walking. Solomon has a 12-passenger van -- his dog school bus -- to pick up and drop off dogs for walking and day care. He has three employees who help care for the dogs.
The “dog school bus” is a big plus for busy pet parent Shaunta Smith, of Haymarket, who doesn’t have to worry about transportation. Her dog Kobe, a 2-year-old Rottweiler, gets excited when he hears Solomon’s van pull into the driveway for walks or a ride to day care, Smith said. “My dog cries every time he sees the van in the driveway,” Smith said. “He is like, ‘Take me now!’”
Solomon has a way with dogs, Smith said. “You can see that he loves them, and they clearly feel the same way about him,” Smith said. “He takes time to get to know each individual dog. It’s just been great.”
The Smiths found Solomon last year when they were looking for a boarding service for Kobe while the Smiths were away for a Christmas trip. “He is a very nice and respectful young man. I find it wonderful that at such a young age, a young man is stepping out there to start a business.”
Other pet parents are just as pleased. Paws Paradise staff takes Luna, a Chihuahua-Terrier mix, on short walks every weekday. “It’s been great,” pet parent Monica Brown said. “He sends me pics every day, and I get an email when they start visit and end visit. He has been great to work with.”
On a recent weekend morning, Solomon had four dogs in day care. In addition to MacDuff, Winston and Buffy, there was Luna, a Great Pyrenees, in a gated area separated from the other dogs. The gentle giant has her own space because she doesn’t like other dogs near her food and water. She scoots her food dish partially under a crate for safe keeping.
The dogs were “kinda crazy” from 7 to 11 a.m. but calmed down after that, Solomon said. “If I go in there and just sit down and just play some music off the speaker, they’ll just chill with me,” Solomon said. Next up was a walk, maybe at nearby Rady Park.
A typical weekday for Solomon and his staff of three – Lee Stronzik, Hannah Kincaid and Caleb Kincaid -- starts with dog walks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. After that, he sometimes goes home, but often he returns to the day care to evaluate new dogs for admission or for meet-and-greets with pet parents.
Not every dog thrives in day care. Dogs who show aggression toward other dogs or to people are not a good fit, so pet parents bring in their canine offspring to ensure Paws Paradise is a good match for parents, pets and Pawz.
Solomon’s staff takes the day care dogs on at least three walks per day, in addition to field trips. “Petco’s like a little ice-cream store for the dogs,” Solomon said. “We tell the parents to bring in like $5 for them to get treats.
“What else do we give them? A whole lot of attention, because that’s the main purpose of the staff,” Solomon said. “When the dogs come in the morning, they’re jumping and hollering and barking because you know, ‘Everyone’s here. Friends are here.’ It’s usually playtime from drop-off to about 1 o’clock.”
Then, there’s lunch and medication for the dogs who have prescriptions, naptime, walks, dog washes and pickup. The schedule varies depending on the dogs present.
Originally, the plan was to put dogs in two rooms at the day care, one room for big dogs and one for small dogs. Solomon amended that to put the dogs who play rough together and the dogs who are gentler together.
Although Solomon does not have his own dog now, he grew up with them, and pictures of his family’s dogs line one wall of Pawz Paradise. He had been walking dogs since he was a sophomore in high school, under the business name Biscuits Dog Walking & Sitting, but when the pandemic hit in March 2020, he lost many of his clients. They started working from home and walking their own dogs.
“I was like, ‘It’s OK.’ It was just a side gig and then after the pandemic slowed down and when school started back up, that’s when it bloomed because everyone got these dogs during the pandemic and when they went back to work it was like, ‘What can we do with the dogs?’ So, I had a lot of dog walks after that.” The timing for a dog day care was perfect, but Solomon’s vision extends beyond the current Pawz Paradise address on Broadview Avenue.
“This is just the beginning of what I want to do,” Solomon said. “I imagine a big building, whether it’s in Warrenton or Vint Hill, with dog day care, veterinary services, grooming – everything in one building.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.