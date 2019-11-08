The PATH Foundation has announced the addition of Rodger Baker, Hanna Lee Rodriguez and Major Warner to its 2019-2020 Board of Directors. They are part of the 15-member volunteer board that leads the strategic direction of the PATH Foundation.
The three newest board members began their tenure at the Sept. 19 board meeting. Previous board members Mark Van De Water, Patricia Woodward and Mary Leigh McDaniel have completed their tenure on the board.
“We’re incredibly thankful for the service of Mark Van de Water, Patricia Woodward and Mary Leigh McDaniel during their time on the PATH Foundation’s board,” Christy Connolly, PATH Foundation president and CEO, said. “We are lucky to have passionate community members at the helm of our organization, and we know that our board will provide mindful, effective leadership as we continue our work to strengthen the health and vitality of our community. We look forward to the unique insight our newest board members will bring to the table.”
Manassas resident Hanna Lee Rodriguez, an attorney at Walker Jones, PC, also serves on the board of the Mental Health Association of Fauquier County, and previously served on the boards of the Fauquier Free Clinic and the Piedmont Symphony Orchestra.
Delaplane resident Major Warner, associate superintendent for instruction for Fauquier County Public Schools, previously served as principal of Kettle Run High School and was selected as The Washington Post’s Distinguished Educational Leader for Fauquier County in 2015.
Warrenton resident Rodger Baker, is the former CEO of Fauquier Health and longtime member of the Fauquier Health System and Fauquier Hospital Board of Directors.
