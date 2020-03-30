The PATH Foundation has announced $485,000 in immediate grant funding to respond to the COVID-19 crisis in Fauquier and Rappahannock counties. “This funding is in addition to the $125,000 granted on March 13 in anticipation of community needs, for a total of $610,000 to help our community cope with the wake of the pandemic,” said Amy Petty, communications director at PATH.
The grants will act as flexible emergency funds for organizations so they can meet immediate needs.These include organizations that provide childcare, to ensure options are available to essential workforce. Grants also were provided foragencies that provide food and nutrition to the community, and those that provide access to healthcare and internet services, said Petty.
Additional funding to the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation Emergency Response Fund will increase their capacity to meet needs of other organizations impacted by this crisis, she said.
Christy Connolly, president and CEO of the PATH Foundation said, “As a result of the public health crisis, many of our neighbors are facing new difficulties, like food insecurity. In this time of need, our emergency funds are designed to complement the work of public health officials, ease the burdens our community is facing, provide childcare to essential workers, and help strengthen the dedicated efforts of local nonprofits. We’re grateful for the quick support of our board of directors on this initiative.”
Connolly added, “We realize this is likely just the beginning of support we’ll be making to nonprofits impacted by the pandemic. We’re having ongoing communication with our partners to be certain we understand how they’re impacted and how we can help.”
Beyond funding, several organizations have posted critical volunteer needs on www.letsvolunteer.org, managed by the PATH Volunteer Hub. Needs cross the spectrum, from food bank volunteering to medical care to a note writing campaign to raise spirits of those in isolation.
Lynn Lauritzen, manager of the program, said, “We’ve been so appreciative of the response to the needs posted on our site. Over 200 people have helped in just the past two weeks, and these volunteers have made an important difference in organizations’ abilities to deliver services to people in need.”
Emergency funding recipients are:
Community Touch – $25,000
Fauquier Community Food Bank – $25,000
Fauquier FISH – $25,000
Rappahannock Pantry – $25,000
Boys and Girls Club of Fauquier County, Inc. – $40,000
Fauquier Community Child Care – $40,000
Child Care and Learning Center – $40,000
Fauquier Free Clinic – $25,000
Northern Piedmont Community Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund -- $170,000
Visit www.npcf.org to donate to this important fund.
PATH is also providing $70,000 in its partnership with the county to fund temporary Wi-Fi access in the following locations:
Warrenton Aquatic and Recreation Facility
Warrenton Water Tower
Route 605 Park and Ride in Warrenton
Kettle Run High School in Warrenton
Route 28 Park and Ride in Midland
Warrenton Airport Terminal in Midland
Goldmine Park in Goldvein
TBD – Orlean (solution still in development)
Petty said that the PATH Foundation will continue to work proactively with its partners to monitor the community’s needs. Visit www.pathforyou.org to learn more about the organization’s response to COVID-19, resources and ways to volunteer for area organizations.
