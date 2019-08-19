The PATH Foundation is announcing the opening of their General Operations grants for qualifying nonprofits in Fauquier, Rappahannock and northern Culpeper counties. These funds will offer funding for nonprofits to use towards general expenses such as rent, utilities and equipment, with a maximum award amount of $100,000, according to a PATH Foundation news release.
Christy Connolly, PATH Foundation president and CEO, said general operations funds help keep nonprofits running smoothly.
“For most nonprofits, funding of day-to-day operations is necessary in order to maintain effective programs,” Connolly said in the news release. “Many nonprofits operate with a small staff with multiple responsibilities. These general operations grants are designed to ease the burden of funding these regular expenses, allowing the nonprofits to do what they do best – help our community.”
General Operations grants are the PATH Foundation’s most competitive awards, according to the PATH Foundations.
“Areas that will be evaluated include governance, finance, programs and public disclosure,” the news release said. “Organizations that currently meet or are working toward a majority of the best practices outlined in the grant guidelines are encouraged to apply for funds.”
“Our purpose for offering these grants is twofold – we want to empower exceptional nonprofits to continue their important work, and establish a shared standard of best practices no matter their size or scope,” Connolly said.
Applications for the General Operations grants will open on Tuesday, Sept. 3, and the deadline for applying is Friday, Oct. 4. For more information on grant guidelines and principles of best practice, visit www.pathforyou.org/grants.
