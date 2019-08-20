The PATH Foundation has announced $254,383 in grants to Aging Together, Youth for Tomorrow and Cornerstone Baptist Church.
Each of these grants covers programs that fall into one or more of the PATH Foundation’s four health priorities, based on a community health needs assessment: Mental Health, Senior Services, Access to Health and Childhood Wellness, according to a PATH Foundation news release.
“Youth for Tomorrow, Aging Together and Cornerstone Baptist each have programming that lines up closely with our mission to strengthen the health and vitality of our community,” Christy Connolly, PATH Foundation president and CEO said in the news release. “Through our community health needs assessments, we’ve discovered an urgent need for these services. Aging Together, Youth for Tomorrow and Cornerstone Baptist are accomplished organizations doing important work that directly benefits our community, and we are excited to contribute to their impact.”
The full list of grants is below:
Aging Together: Aging Together received $100,000 to facilitate their work in enhancing supports for older persons, their families and their caregivers in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties.
Youth for Tomorrow: Youth for Tomorrow received $100,000 to expand its intensive outpatient substance abuse treatment services to a new Fauquier Regional Office. They will also provide compassionate, licensed, and evidence-based substance abuse treatment to adolescents between 14 and 18 years of age.
Cornerstone Baptist: Cornerstone Baptist Church received $54,383 for a new caregiver ministry, which offers support to those caring for older adults, persons with disabilities and children in the foster care system by mobilizing volunteers and faith-based organizations.
