The PATH Foundation has granted $1,017,103 in general operations grants to 27 nonprofit organizations serving the communities of Fauquier, Rappahannock and northern Culpeper counties, according to a Friday afternoon press release.
General operations grants are part of PATH Foundation’s annual grant cycle, and they provide funds for direct or indirect costs related to the nonprofits’ activities and operations.
“The PATH Foundation’s mission is to improve the health and vitality of our community, and empowering local organizations to do their best work is one way we can accomplish our goal,” said Christy Connolly, president and CEO of the PATH Foundation in the release. “General operating funds are vital to any organization, but they can sometimes be difficult to obtain. Our general operations grants alleviate the pressure of securing funding, allowing our local nonprofits to thrive and focus on the important work they do each day.”
Grants were awarded to organizations related to one or more of the PATH Foundation’s four areas of focus: access to care, childhood wellness, mental health and senior services. Awardees were selected on several criteria, including adherence to best practices related to governance, finance, public disclosure and programming principles, as well as their commitment to strategic planning.
This year’s list of grantees includes:
Afro-American Historical Association: $36,000
Allegro Community School of the Arts: $15,000
American Red Cross: $5,000
Boys & Girls Club of Fauquier: $42,512
Bull Run Mountains Conservancy: $25,000
Child Care & Learning Center: $60,000
Community Touch: $50,000
Experience Old Town Warrenton: $14,045
Fauquier CADRE: $14,800
Fauquier Community Child Care: $85,000
Fauquier Education Farm: $19,945
Fauquier Equestrian Forum: $13,000
Fauquier Family Shelter Services: $75,000
Fauquier FISH: $47,010
Friends of the Rappahannock: $75,000
Headwaters Foundation: $40,000
Hospice Support of Fauquier County: $15,000
Kid Pan Alley: $32,000
Lord Fairfax Community College: $75,000
Piedmont Dispute Resolution Center: $22,086
Rapp Center for Education: $22,000
Rapp@Home: $18,500
Rappahannock Pantry, Inc: $69,554
The Arc of North Central Virginia: $2,919
The Clifton Institute: $35,732
Windy Hill Foundation: $22,000
Youth for Tomorrow: $85,000
For more information about the PATH Foundation and its grant cycles, visit www.pathforyou.org.
