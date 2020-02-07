photo_ft_news_warf on wheels_052219.jpg
The Boys and Girls Club was one of the organizations that received a PATH General Operations Grant.
 
 Photo by Vincent Sales

The PATH Foundation has granted $1,017,103 in General Operations grants to 27 nonprofit organizations serving the communities of Fauquier, Rappahannock and northern Culpeper counties, according to a Friday afternoon press release.

General Operations grants are part of PATH Foundation’s annual grant cycle, and they provide funds for direct or indirect costs related to the nonprofits’ activities and operations. 

“The PATH Foundation’s mission is to improve the health and vitality of our community, and empowering local organizations to do their best work is one way we can accomplish our goal,” said Christy Connolly, president and CEO of the PATH Foundation in the release. “General operating funds are vital to any organization, but they can sometimes be difficult to obtain. Our General Operations grants alleviate the pressure of securing funding, allowing our local nonprofits to thrive and focus on the important work they do each day.”

Grants were awarded to organizations related to one or more of the PATH Foundation’s four areas of focus: access to care, childhood wellness, mental health and senior services. Awardees were selected on several criteria, including adherence to best practices related to governance, finance, public disclosure and programming principles, as well as their commitment to strategic planning.

This year’s list of grantees includes:

Afro-American Historical Association: $36,000

Allegro Community School of the Arts: $15,000

American Red Cross: $5,000

Boys & Girls Club of Fauquier: $42,512

Bull Run Mountains Conservancy: $25,000

Child Care & Learning Center: $60,000

Community Touch: $50,000

Experience Old Town Warrenton: $14,045

Fauquier CADRE: $14,800

Fauquier Community Child Care: $85,000

Fauquier Education Farm: $19,945

Fauquier Equestrian Forum: $13,000

Fauquier Family Shelter Services: $75,000

Fauquier FISH: $47,010

Friends of the Rappahannock: $75,000

Headwaters Foundation: $40,000

Hospice Support of Fauquier County: $15,000

Kid Pan Alley: $32,000

Lord Fairfax Community College: $75,000

Piedmont Dispute Resolution Center: $22,086

Rapp Center for Education: $22,000

Rapp@Home: $18,500

Rappahannock Pantry, Inc: $69,554

The Arc of North Central Virginia: $2,919

The Clifton Institute: $35,732

Windy Hill Foundation: $22,000

Youth for Tomorrow: $85,000

 For more information about the PATH Foundation and its grant cycles,  visit www.pathforyou.org.

