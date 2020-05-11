The PATH Foundation is announcing $206,500 in new, immediate COVID-19 response funding to local organizations.
This marks the third round of PATH funding in response to the coronavirus, and it focuses on urgent needs supporting food distribution, shelter services, Give Local Piedmont through the annual high school giving program, and small-business support, according to a PATH Foundation news release.
“In the face of the pandemic, our community has proven its resilience,” Christy Connolly, president and CEO of the PATH Foundation, said in the news release. “However, even as we adapt to the public health crisis, we’re still faced with critical needs and difficulties.”
“We continue conversations with our board and partners to understand how our community has been impacted and how we can help,” she said.
These funds are in addition to the previous $610,000 PATH has granted in response to COVID-19, for a total of $816,500 in funding to help our community cope with the pandemic.
Funding recipients are:
- High School Senior Giving Program for Give Local Piedmont: $18,000 in additional program support
- Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: $20,000 for contact tracing program for students fulfilling clinical hours, in partnership with Claude Moore Charitable Foundation and Culpeper Wellness Foundation
- Mid-Atlantic Food Resilience and Access Coalition: $50,000 to MAFRAC, Fauquier Community Child Care, and 4P Foods supporting “Taco Tuesday” meal distribution
- Community Cooks: $23,000 to Community Cooks in partnership with Gateau Bakery and Tea Room, Great Harvest Bread Co., Fauquier County 4-H, and World Central Kitchen for high-quality, fresh and frozen meals with ingredients procured from local growers
- Fauquier County 4-H Youth Livestock Program: $10,500 for animal processing to provide protein at local food banks and in meal creation/distribution
- Salvation Army: $15,000 for their food and commodity assistance program
- SAFE: $10,000 for domestic violence shelter and services
- Fauquier Economic Development: $10,000 for economic development microloan program
- Fauquier Chamber of Commerce: $25,000 to continue their efforts supporting the business community during the pandemic
- Culpeper Chamber of Commerce: $10,000 to continue their efforts supporting the business community during the pandemic
- Businesses of Rappahannock: $10,000 to continue their efforts supporting the business community during the pandemic
- Piedmont Environmental Council: $5,000 to PEC for challenge grant hiring local dairymen to provide milk to the Fauquier Community Food Bank & Thrift Store
To learn more about the PATH Foundation’s response to COVID-19, resources and ways to volunteer for area organizations, please visit www.pathforyou.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.