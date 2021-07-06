PATH Foundation announces new round of Flexible Funding grants

The PATH Foundation’s latest cycle of Flexible Funding grants will open on Tuesday, July 6.
Flexible Funding grants will provide up to $75,000 in unrestricted general operating support to 501(c)(3) organizations that reflect the mission and values of the PATH Foundation within Fauquier, Rappahannock and Culpeper counties.
“Flexible Funding is a great opportunity for organizations to get unrestricted support as they work towards their mission,” said Christy Connolly, president and CEO of the PATH Foundation, said. “With this cycle of grantmaking, we aim to prioritize organizations helping those most in need, as we continue to work together to strengthen our community’s health and vitality.”
While Flexible Funding grants do not provide general operating support to faith communities, schools or governments, these groups can submit requests for new or ongoing programs, as long as they are community-facing and intersect with the PATH Foundation’s four priority areas: access to health, childhood wellness, mental health and senior services.
Applications are open until Friday, July 30 at 5 p.m. Award recipients will be notified in September; successful grantees must use their funding within one year of the award date.
PATH Foundation website is at www.pathforyou.org; the section on available PATH grants is at www.pathforyou.org/our-grants.
