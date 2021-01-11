The PATH Foundation has announced a new Flexible Funding grant cycle, which opened Jan. 4.
This first round of Flexible Funding will provide up to $75,000 in unrestricted general operating support for 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations to be used as needed to meet their missions, according to a news release from the PATH Foundation.
“The goal of Flexible Funding is to prioritize organizations helping those most in need,” Christy Connolly, president and CEO of the PATH Foundation, said in the news release. “These grants will support area nonprofits’ work as we strive to make this a great place to live, work, play and grow – for everyone.”
While the PATH Foundation does not provide unrestricted general operating support to faith communities, schools or governments, the foundation “will consider requests for new or ongoing programs provided by these entities that intersect with our four priority areas: Access to Health, Childhood Wellness, Mental Health and Senior Services,” the news release said.
In addition, all applicants must reflect the mission and values of the PATH Foundation, listed here, the news release said.
Applications are open, and the deadline for applying is Friday, Jan. 29, at 5 p.m. Award recipients will be notified in March 2021, and successful grantees must use their funding within one year of the date of award. For more information on the PATH Foundation, visit www.pathforyou.org.
