PATH Foundation announces new board chair

The PATH Foundation announced Betsy Dietel will fill the position of board chair, succeeding Raymond C. Knott, market president for Atlantic Union Bank, in the position. Dietel is a senior partner with Dietel and Partners, a philanthropic advising firm and a Rappahannock County resident. The board will also gain Sallie Morgan as a new member.
“We are truly thankful for Knott’s leadership over the last three years of service to the PATH Foundation,” said Dietel. “With his guidance, the PATH Foundation has increased its investment in the community and his leadership has been invaluable to the foundation’s growth and work toward its mission to increase community health and vitality.”
During Knott’s tenure, the PATH Foundation:
- Helped provide funding in support of affordable housing projects;
- Provided continuing financial support for the FRESH program in Fauquier County and Commit to Be Fit in Rappahannock County;
- Invested in Herren Wellness at Twin Oaks, the first residential recovery center in Warrenton;
- Helped establish the Virginia Funder’s Network, a nonprofit association of nearly 100 grant-making organizations that are dedicated to collaborating and learning together; and
- Continued funding for the Fauquier Free Clinic’s telehealth therapy and dental clinic programs.
At the end of Knott’s tenure as chairman, PATH had invested a total of more than $48 million in the community through grants programs to local organizations.
“It has been a privilege to work with the PATH Foundation over the last few years,” Knott said. “I’m grateful for a chance to directly impact my community and would like to thank my peers on the board for their diligent work in ensuring that Fauquier, Culpeper and Rappahannock counties remain healthy and vibrant communities.”
The newest board member added to the board of trustees is Sallie Morgan, Rappahannock County resident who previously served as executive director of the Mental Health Association of Fauquier County and director of Community Support Services at Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services.
