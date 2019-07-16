The PATH Foundation has announced the recipients of its latest round of program and planning grants. This year, 17 local organizations received a total of $757,586.09.
Program and planning grants fund new or existing projects that are in line with the PATH Foundation’s four priority areas: access to health, childhood wellness, senior services and mental health.
“Each year, program and planning grant recipients create inspiring projects,” said Christy Connolly, president and CEO of the PATH Foundation. “We’re looking forward to seeing this year’s recipients enact their programs, and we know that they will continue to strengthen our area’s health and vitality.”
In addition to falling within one of the PATH Foundation’s four priority areas, program and planning grants also create new opportunities to collaborate across the community. This year’s grants include support for Fauquier Education Farm’s demonstration gardens, Fauquier FISH’s Weekend Power Pack and Power of Produce programs, funding for Piedmont Dispute Resolution Center’s early intervention program and the Boys and Girls Club of Fauquier’s Emotional Resiliency program, and many more.
2019 program and planning grant recipients
- Fauquier Education Farm received $30,150 to support its demonstration gardens and educational programs.
- Fauquier FISH received $98,943 for a Weekend Power Pack program, which provides backpacks filled with meals to children who are at risk of hunger, and the Power of Produce program, which promotes farmer’s market vitality and the purchase of locally grown food.
- Fauquier Enterprise Center received $18,350 to provide two after-school entrepreneurship programs and one summer entrepreneurship program, which will teach business skills to high school students.
- The Clifton Institute received $39,226.20 in support of half-day field trips and nature hikes for local schools, homeschooling groups and other organizations.
- Friends of the Rappahannock received $45,075 to develop a strategic plan for the upper Rappahannock River Water Trail, including a website, map, river health indices and outreach material, river safety outreach materials, paddle tours and other aspects of trail management.
- Kid Pan Alley received $16,000 to support “One Little Song Can Change the World,” a project that focuses on the art of songwriting and its potential as a catalyst for change.
- Experience Old Town Warrenton received $32,000 to support community vitality in Old Town through promoting comfort, accessibility, health and economic support.
- Boys & Girls Club of Fauquier received $67,650 for the Emotional Resiliency program, which consists of weekly peer groups that address a variety of mental wellness challenges and enhance social-emotional learning and emotional regulation.
- Piedmont Dispute Resolution Center received $75,000 to fund an early intervention conflict resolution program for non-court involved residents of northern Culpeper, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties through mediation and restorative justice education and services.
- Verdun Adventure Bound, Inc. received $28,823 for the Adventures in Learning Wellness Program, which uses experiential learning to communicate and implement the Botvin LifeSkills curriculum to students enrolled at M.M. Pierce and C.M. Bradley elementary schools.
- Artists in Middleburg received $13,710 to supplement and enrich the art program at Claude Thompson Elementary with guest art teachers, additional supplies and field trips to museums and other cultural institutions.
- Northern Virginia Therapeutic Riding Program received $13,000 to support their equine-assisted, hands-on learning program. The program will serve 80 Fauquier County students, helping them to develop skills that will facilitate their long-term personal wellness and leadership abilities.
- Child Care & Learning Center received $50,000 to support child well-being outcomes for children in pre-school and after-school programs at CCLC and countywide, through teacher training and additional family supports.
- Rappahannock Pantry, Inc. received $42,940 to build a new, safe facility in Washington, Virginia.
- Fauquier Free Clinic received $64,000 to support the use of dental hygienists in a continuation of their oral health care program.
- Fauquier Habitat for Humanity received $82,718.89 to support initiatives to improve the quality of life in the Haiti Street/Eva Walker Park neighborhood of Warrenton.
- Rapp@Home received $40,000 to support its rural senior village serving Rappahannock County. The village aims to facilitate aging in place, allowing residents to lead more connected and comfortable lives.
