Photo_three actors_FCT-Shrek-Promo (8 of 9).jpg

The Fauquier Community Theatre’s youth theater group presented “Shrek” last May. The theater has been offering classes and performance opportunities online since the start of the pandemic. FCT received $25,000 in coronavirus relief funds from the PATH Foundation, part of more than $1.5 million in grants given out to local non-profits this month.

 STEPHEN RUMMEL PHOTOGRAPH

The PATH Foundation has announced more than $1.5 million in special Community Resilience Grants to 44 local organizations. The Community Resilience Grants were a one-time grant cycle created to help ease the financial burden of increased expenses due to the impact of COVID-19. The total granted in this round was $1,501,720.

“The increased burdens associated with the virus are far reaching,” said Christy Connolly, PATH Foundation president and CEO. “From increased demand for services, additional costs of sanitizing and distancing requirements, to the cancellation of in-person events that provide funding support for organizations, it has been difficult all around. Through these grants and our previous COVID-19 response funding, we hope to help organizations continue their important work in our community.”

Previously, the PATH Foundation granted a total of $816,500 in pandemic relief funding. With this latest round of Community Resilience Grants, this total increases to more than $2.3 million.

To learn more about ways to help the community during the pandemic, or for more information on the PATH Foundation’s response to COVID-19, those interested may visit https://pathforyou.org/covid-19-update/.

Community Resilience grantees

Afro-American Historical Association of Fauquier County (AAHA) – $60,000

Boys & Girls Club of Fauquier, Inc. – $60,000

Community Touch – $75,000

Culpeper Community Development Corporation – $75,000

Culpeper Heat Shelter – $20,000

Culpeper Wellness Foundation – $25,000

Epiphany Catholic School – $11,751

Fauquier CADRE, Inc. – $10,000

Fauquier Chamber of Commerce – $40,000

Fauquier Community Child Care, Inc. – $50,000

Fauquier Community Theatre – $25,000

Fauquier County Youth Orchestra – $2,000

Fauquier Education Farm – $28,000

Fauquier Equestrian Forum – $35,000

Fauquier FISH – $40,000

Fauquier Free Clinic – $50,000

Fauquier Heritage and Preservation Foundation – $10,000

Fauquier Historical Society – $10,000

Friends of the Fauquier Public Library – $25,000

Friends of the Rappahannock – $35,000

Girls on the Run Piedmont – $22,800

Hero's Bridge – $50,000

Highland School – $25,000

Hope Heals Foundation – $15,000

Land Trust of Virginia – $25,000

Learning Starts Early – $5,000

Mental Health Association of Fauquier County – $50,000

Middleburg Montessori School – $25,000

Mountainside Montessori – $25,000

Northern Virginia 4-H Educational and Conference Center – $25,000

People Helping People – $75,000

Piedmont Dispute Resolution Center – $21,000

Piedmont Journalism Foundation – $50,000

Rainbow Therapeutic Riding Center – $10,000

Rapp Center for Education – $55,000

Rappahannock Goodwill Industries, Inc. – $50,000

Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services – $25,000

Spiritual Care Support Ministries – $15,000

The Clifton Institute – $35,000

The Warrenton Meeting Place – $74,589

Verdun Adventure Bound, Inc. – $50,000

Warrenton Field Association Inc. – $20,000

Warrenton Youth Sports Club – $20,000

Windy Hill Foundation – $46,580

