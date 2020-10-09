The PATH Foundation has announced more than $1.5 million in special Community Resilience Grants to 44 local organizations. The Community Resilience Grants were a one-time grant cycle created to help ease the financial burden of increased expenses due to the impact of COVID-19. The total granted in this round was $1,501,720.
“The increased burdens associated with the virus are far reaching,” said Christy Connolly, PATH Foundation president and CEO. “From increased demand for services, additional costs of sanitizing and distancing requirements, to the cancellation of in-person events that provide funding support for organizations, it has been difficult all around. Through these grants and our previous COVID-19 response funding, we hope to help organizations continue their important work in our community.”
Previously, the PATH Foundation granted a total of $816,500 in pandemic relief funding. With this latest round of Community Resilience Grants, this total increases to more than $2.3 million.
To learn more about ways to help the community during the pandemic, or for more information on the PATH Foundation’s response to COVID-19, those interested may visit https://pathforyou.org/covid-19-update/.
Community Resilience grantees
Afro-American Historical Association of Fauquier County (AAHA) – $60,000
Boys & Girls Club of Fauquier, Inc. – $60,000
Community Touch – $75,000
Culpeper Community Development Corporation – $75,000
Culpeper Heat Shelter – $20,000
Culpeper Wellness Foundation – $25,000
Epiphany Catholic School – $11,751
Fauquier CADRE, Inc. – $10,000
Fauquier Chamber of Commerce – $40,000
Fauquier Community Child Care, Inc. – $50,000
Fauquier Community Theatre – $25,000
Fauquier County Youth Orchestra – $2,000
Fauquier Education Farm – $28,000
Fauquier Equestrian Forum – $35,000
Fauquier FISH – $40,000
Fauquier Free Clinic – $50,000
Fauquier Heritage and Preservation Foundation – $10,000
Fauquier Historical Society – $10,000
Friends of the Fauquier Public Library – $25,000
Friends of the Rappahannock – $35,000
Girls on the Run Piedmont – $22,800
Hero's Bridge – $50,000
Highland School – $25,000
Hope Heals Foundation – $15,000
Land Trust of Virginia – $25,000
Learning Starts Early – $5,000
Mental Health Association of Fauquier County – $50,000
Middleburg Montessori School – $25,000
Mountainside Montessori – $25,000
Northern Virginia 4-H Educational and Conference Center – $25,000
People Helping People – $75,000
Piedmont Dispute Resolution Center – $21,000
Piedmont Journalism Foundation – $50,000
Rainbow Therapeutic Riding Center – $10,000
Rapp Center for Education – $55,000
Rappahannock Goodwill Industries, Inc. – $50,000
Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services – $25,000
Spiritual Care Support Ministries – $15,000
The Clifton Institute – $35,000
The Warrenton Meeting Place – $74,589
Verdun Adventure Bound, Inc. – $50,000
Warrenton Field Association Inc. – $20,000
Warrenton Youth Sports Club – $20,000
Windy Hill Foundation – $46,580
