The PATH Foundation, a charitable grant-making foundation serving Fauquier, Rappahannock and northern Culpeper counties, has announced the opening of its annual Program and Planning Grants application window, with a total of $500,000 available for these grants.
Program and Planning Grants, given annually, provide up to $75,000 for organizations to spend on new or existing projects related to one or more of the foundation’s four priority areas: access to care, childhood wellness, mental health and senior services, according to a news release. Unrestricted general operations are not eligible for funding in this grant cycle.
“Funding projects and programs that are in line with our four priority areas is always exciting for us,” Christy Connolly, PATH Foundation president and CEO said in the news release. “And we look forward to learning how local organizations are planning to help meet the needs of our community.”
Eligible applicants include 501(c)(3) nonprofits, religious institutions requesting funding for non-religious projects or local government entities in Fauquier, Rappahannock and northern Culpeper counties.
Applications for the Program and Planning Grants open on Tuesday, Jan. 7, and the deadline for applying is Friday, Feb. 14, at 5 p.m. Award recipients will be notified in May 2020, and successful grantees must use their funding within one year of the date of award. Applicants must also reflect the mission and values of the PATH Foundation.
For more information on Program and Planning Grants, or to learn about the PATH Foundation’s other grant cycles, visit www.pathforyou.org/grants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.