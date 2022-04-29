The PATH Foundation has announced grants totaling $1.2 million for 38 nonprofits in the region, including 13 organizations based in Fauquier County. The grants are part of PATH’s “flexible funding” awards designed to assist “a variety of projects, prioritizing organizations and populations that are most in need.” Organizations based in Fauquier County received a total of $467,500.
The grantees were chosen to advance missions in PATH’s four priority areas — access to health, childhood wellness, mental health and senior services — according to a press release.
“Our hope is that, through their efforts and collaboration, our community will continue to be a place where all of us can live, work, play and grow,” said PATH president and CEO Christy Connolly in the press release.
Originally called the Fauquier Health Foundation, PATH received its capital funding as part of the 2013 deal in which Tennessee-based LifePoint Hospitals purchased Fauquier Health, which had until then been a nonprofit hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.