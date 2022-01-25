 Skip to main content
PATH Foundation accepting applications through Jan. 31 for ‘Flexible Funding’

Organizations can be awarded up to $75k in unrestricted general operating support

PATH Foundation

The PATH Foundation has announced that applications are now open for its latest Flexible Funding grant cycle.

Flexible Funding grants will provide up to $75,000 in unrestricted general operating support to 501(c)(3) organizations that reflect the mission and values of the PATH Foundation within Fauquier, Rappahannock, and Culpeper counties.  

“Flexible Funding is a great opportunity for organizations to get unrestricted support to help fulfill their missions,” said Christy Connolly, president and CEO of the PATH Foundation. “Each year, we aim for Flexible Funding to prioritize organizations helping those in our community who are most in need. In doing so, we hope to support their work and continue our own, to strengthen our area’s overall health and vitality.” 

While Flexible Funding grants do not provide general operating support to faith communities, fire and rescue, schools or governments, these groups can submit requests for new or ongoing programs, if they are community-facing and intersect with the PATH Foundation’s four priority areas: access to health, childhood wellness, mental health and senior services.

Applications must be submitted by Monday, Jan. 31 at 5 p.m. Award recipients will be notified in March, and successful grantees must use their funding within one year of the award date. Interested organizations can apply on the PATH Foundation grant portal.

For a list of previous Flexible Funding grantees, visit pathforyou.org. To learn more about available PATH funding, those interested may visit the Our Grants page.

