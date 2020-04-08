PATH Foundation has created an initiative encouraging members of the public to send letters and cards to local nursing homes and assisted-care facilities, as many seniors are quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A page on the PATH Volunteer Hub website lists how to send mail to several local facilities participating in the program, which is called “Notes for Neighbors: A Way to Help from Home.”
“Volunteers can help prevent loneliness and isolation by making cards or writing letters to local assisted living and nursing facilities who have seniors or other vulnerable populations in their care,” said an April 8 press release from PATH. “You can also connect with their caregivers to offer them encouragement and support.”
The release explained the impetus for the program: “With stay-at-home orders in effect, these vulnerable populations may feel loneliness or isolation as they are separated from their loved ones.”
Lynn Lauritzen, manager of the PATH Volunteer Hub, said, “We’ve seen incredible responses to the requests for volunteers on www.letsvolunteer.org – from making masks to helping at food pantries. Notes for neighbors is a great way for kids to get involved, too.”
More information about Notes for Neighbors can be found on the PATH Volunteer Hub website at www.letsvolunteer.org/need/?s=1&need_init_id=3087.
