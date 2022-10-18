The PATH Foundation announced Tuesday $1.5 million in “flexible funding grants,” distributed to 56 nonprofits that serve Fauquier, Rappahannock and Culpeper counties. Nonprofits may use the funds “as needed … to meet their missions.”
The nonprofit recipients are all 501(c)(3) organizations and advance at least one of PATH’s four “priority areas:” access to health, childhood wellness, mental health and senior services.
PATH, originally called Fauquier Health Foundation, was founded and capitalized in 2013 as part of the sale of Fauquier Health, then a nonprofit, to for-profit LifePoint Hospitals.
The Fauquier-based grant recipients are listed below:
- Afro-American Historical Association of Fauquier County ($30,000)
- Boys & Girls Club of Fauquier ($25,000)
- Community Touch ($40,000)
- ESL at Warrenton Baptist Church ($10,000)
- Fauquier Community Child Care, Inc. ($40,000)
- Fauquier Education Farm ($25,000)
- Fauquier Family Shelter Services, Inc. ($50,000)
- Fauquier FISH ($50,000)
- Fauquier Habitat for Humanity ($50,000)
- Fauquier Historical Society ($10,000)
- Hope Heals Foundation ($10,000)
- Hospice Support of Fauquier County ($26,420)
- Piedmont Dispute Resolution Center ($50,000)
- Piedmont Environmental Council ($20,000)
- Spiritual Care Support Ministries ($20,000)
- The Arc of North Central VA ($20,000)
- The Bridge Community Church ($10,000)
- The Clifton Institute ($20,000)
- The Plains Community League ($20,000)
- Warrenton Youth Sports Club ($10,000)
