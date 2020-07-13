The PATH Foundation on Friday announced $1.2 million in new funding for programs in Fauquier County, including $750,000 for broadband initiatives in areas of the county that have limited or no access to high-speed internet.
Of the $750,000 in funding, $500,000 will support efforts launched in fiscal year 2020, which ended June 30. The remaining money will go toward efforts in the current fiscal year.
The PATH Foundation — a philanthropic organization that supports Fauquier, Rappahannock and Northern Culpeper counties — previously issued funding for Fauquier County internet hotpots and $250,000 for other broadband initiatives earlier this year
PATH Foundation CEO Christy Connolly said high-speed internet is a necessity in today’s day and age — a fact the coronavirus pandemic only further brought to light.
“The goal of this project is to address existing connectivity needs for residents,” Connolly said in a press release. “That means it can improve education with remote learning connectivity and connectivity in schools, improved access to telemedicine and access to medical records, improved connectivity for businesses and an overall higher quality of life.”
Apart from the funding for broadband initiatives, PATH announced funding for other programs and organizations in Fauquier, including:
· Experience Old Town Warrenton: $10,000 for “placemaking” for the Warrenton Farmers Market
· Fauquier Education Farm: $32,800 for its demonstration gardens, educational programs and fresh vegetable donations to area food pantries
· Fauquier FISH: $75,000 for its Weekend Power Pack program, which provides backpacks of meals to children who are at risk of hunger during weekends, school holidays and snow days
· Fauquier Free Clinic: $60,291 for expanded primary care clinic hours, specialized diabetes education and teaching
· Youth for Tomorrow: $23,000 to expand behavioral health services to the aging population of Fauquier County
· Piedmont Dispute Resolution Center: $68,960 to fund an early-intervention conflict resolution program for non-court involved residents of northern Culpeper, Fauquier, and Rappahannock counties through mediation and restorative justice education and services
