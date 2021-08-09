PAT FRAZER'S ROCK-AND-ROLL SUMMER BASEBALL JOB

If you’ve been to any ballparks lately, you know music plays a big role in firing up the crowd.
Someone you may know is behind that musical magic.
Pat Frazer, the Liberty High English teacher and Eagles’ longtime boys basketball coach, is the music and sound operator for the Fredericksburg Nationals minor league baseball team.
It’s Frazer’s job on game days to select high-octane songs like “Welcome to the Jungle” by Guns N’ Roses or “Enter Sandman” by Metallica to play over the PA system when players walk to the plate, or during lulls in play.
“To be honest, I never thought the chance would ever come up,” said Frazer, who has experience working the last 10 years as the announcer at Liberty home football and baseball games, where he also plays the music.
“I knew I had to give it a shot, even though I am still teaching and coaching.”
When the Potomac Nationals moved to Fredericksburg from Woodbridge in 2020, they needed staff for their sparkling new 5,000-seat stadium. The team is the low Class A minor league affiliate for the Washington Nationals.
The Nationals began hiring people to fill the many day-to-day positions and advertised on multiple outlets, including social media in the late winter of 2020.
Becca Bowman, Frazer's girlfriend, saw an ad on Facebook and relayed it to him. His fond remembrances of his earlier times in the sport led him to apply for the announcer's slot. Frazer recently said his love affair with the sport began when he was a player in the Fauquier County youth league.
"My times in that league, especially when I was 9-12 (years old), were some of the greatest in my childhood and life," Frazer said of those halcyon days. He also would coach in the league for 10 years, starting when he was 15 years old.
"I have always enjoyed baseball and not just the game, but the whole ambience of the game," Frazer continued. "Anytime I go, I have always paid attention to the music and the public address announcer.
"Since college, I have always thought about getting involved in baseball, but I was thinking of more when I retired," the Liberty coach said, noting his three greatest desires have been to teach, coach and be an announcer.
"At Liberty, I have been given the opportunity to do all three. The administration has been supportive and has really been behind me," he said, adding Bowman "has been with me every step of the way."
Frazer stresses he loves teaching and coaching at Liberty, and he admits he felt a route to work in professional baseball was unlikely.
"To be honest, I never thought the chance would ever come up," he admitted, but he leaped at this opportunity. "I knew I had to give it a shot, even though I am still teaching and coaching."
The road to his current gig was circuitous. He auditioned to be the team's primary announcer against an estimated field of more than 100 applicants. He was not hired, yet he called the process "a great experience."
He still wished to be involved with the team, and interviewed to be their scorekeeper on March 13, 2020. That was the same day the national state of emergency was issued due to the burgeoning COVID-19 crisis and triggered a hiring freeze by the ballclub. The season then was canceled on June 30.
When 2021 rolled around, Frazer thought he would throw his hat into the ring again for a team position. Production manager Zhancheng Wu "saw my resume and thought I would be good at managing the music and sound," and he had a job.
Prior to the actual season, Frazer did the music for several high school games held at the stadium. He also selected the music and sound effects for a scrimmage pitting the taxi squads from the Nationals and Orioles.
"These were guys who eventually were going to play for the Major League teams, but since the AAA season was backed up, they played scrimmages to keep in game shape," he said. "My best memory was playing “Baby Shark” for Geraldo Para’s walk up song. I didn’t know he was going to be there, but I was ready just in case."
The team's music library was very basic with the new 5,000-seat stadium in its early stages. Frazer estimates he has loaded between 300-400 songs and more than 300 sound effects.
"I am constantly researching different songs and sounds that would be great for the stadium," Frazer said, adding he has received significant help from sound operators for the Tampa Rays and the Lancaster Barnstormers.
"They have been helpful in sending me a ton of material. It really helped me get started," he said, noting actual games were eye opening.
"It was a bit of a shock. Running the music and sound is a major commitment," he said, emphasizing everyone is serious with their tasks, yet the production is a team effort and he has benefited "They have been very supportive, and I feel I am getting better every game."
Frazer finds his two favorite tasks are getting the fans involved and playing walk up songs for opposing teams.
He spoke with multiple people and researched what songs to play for other teams’ players that play off their names. Those choices should not be a high energy number, instead being some humorous ditty.
For example, he might play The Flintstones theme song for a player named Fred. The popular prime time animated comedy aired from 1960-66, and had a lead character named Fred Flintstone.
"I'm not sure if anyone realizes the correlation, but I’m sure some do," he said, adding the start to the season does not mean the work is done.
"I am always adding things to the soundboard," Frazer said, pointing to hours of work before home games and even during road trips. "I take this job very seriously and try my best to give the fans a good show."
Frazer is having fun with the new challenges. He's even filled in as the lead announcer for some games.
Could it continue? Perhaps.
"I really enjoy doing this, but I am going to take it one year at a time," Frazer said.
