Parks department, conservation groups plant 120 trees on Remington riverbank

October Greenfield, upper river steward for Friends of the Rappahannock and Gary Rzepecki, director of the Fauquier parks department, were two of many who helped plan plant trees along the banks of the Rappahannock River at the Rector Tract in Remington on Friday, March 19.
Parks and recreation employees, along with representatives of Friends of the Rappahannock and the Piedmont Environmental Council, planted a total of 120 native-species saplings at the park; the trees were donated by the Friends of the Rappahannock as part of their Head Water Stream Initiative.
A public kayak/canoe launch will be constructed by this summer at the Rector Tract; a second boat launch will be constructed at the Riverside Preserve in Waterloo.
Chris Butler grew up just north of Remington, not five miles from the Rappahannock River, an…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.