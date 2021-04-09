You have permission to edit this article.
Parks department, conservation groups plant 120 trees on Remington riverbank

October Greenfield, upper river steward for Friends of the Rappahannock and Gary Rzepecki, director of the Fauquier parks department, were two of many who helped plan plant trees along the banks of the Rappahannock River at the Rector Tract in Remington on Friday, March 19.

Parks and recreation employees, along with representatives of Friends of the Rappahannock and the Piedmont Environmental Council, planted a total of 120 native-species saplings at the park; the trees were donated by the Friends of the Rappahannock as part of their Head Water Stream Initiative.

A public kayak/canoe launch will be constructed by this summer at the Rector Tract; a second boat launch will be constructed at the Riverside Preserve in Waterloo.

