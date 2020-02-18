The Fauquier County Department of Parks and Recreation is offering a limited number of small-size matching grants. The grants are offered to organizations as seed money to initiate new programs and services or to enhance current programs and services.
The exact amount of grant money will not be determined until after May 1. Grant funds will be disbursed to successful applicants by July 1.
Application categories are: recreational, historical, conservation, cultural and tourism. Any Fauquier County nonprofit organization can apply. (Applicants will be asked to provide proof that the applicant is incorporated and based in Fauquier County and documentation that the applicant is nonprofit.)
The county will supply up to $3 for each $1 contributed by the agency for the project.
The following will be asked of applicants:
- Name of program and full description
- An explanation of how long the program has been in operation
- Total cost of program – per quarter or annually
- Funding sources – initial and continuing
- A statement of how, specifically, grant funds will be used
- A statement about the long-term purpose of the project and what will be accomplished
Other grant criteria include: 90% of program/project participants must be residents of Fauquier county; 90% of program/project activities must be held in Fauquier County; the program/project must benefit the general public without any exclusions based on race, creed, color, religion, national origin, physical disability, or financial ability to pay.
An application form and detailed instructions on submitting grant application can be found at: recreation.fauquiercounty.gov.
Applications must be submitted by March 30 to: Liz Watkins, Department of Parks and Recreation, 320 Hospital Hill Drive, Suite 6, Warrenton, VA 20186 or liz.watkins@fauquiercounty.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.