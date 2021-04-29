Parklets will provide semi-permanent outdoor spaces for businesses

As the weather gets warmer, Town of Warrenton officials are betting that more visitors to the town are going to be looking for places they can meet together outdoors. Roll Out Warrenton – which extended restaurants’ dining spaces to the parking areas in front of their businesses – was hugely popular and the concept has been approved through next January.
Last month, the Warrenton Town Council committed funding and staff time to create 13 semi-permanent “parklet” installations. Staffers in Public Works designed and built the structures.
For the last couple of weeks, a model of the parklets has been on display in front of the Warrenton Town Hall on Main Street. The fence that sets off the parklet is sturdier, made from recycled lumber.
Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer stated in a press release, “We all love our health care workers, public safety and are eternally grateful for all essential workers. But there are some other unsung heroes of the pandemic: The town’s Public Works department and their quick use of our streets and parking spaces this past year have contributed to economic recovery and community vitality.”
Business owners can ask to have a parklet installed; they are required to file a user agreement with the town before receiving their parklet. The town will begin installing six parklets tomorrow.
Mayor Carter Nevill said, “Public space quietly took center stage to become impromptu gathering areas during the pandemic. Council has heard from citizens this is something they want to continue.”
The town will begin limited street closures starting May 7 for additional expanded outdoor dining.
