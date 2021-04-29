You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Parklets will provide semi-permanent outdoor spaces for businesses

  • Updated
  • 0
warrenton parklet

This model parklet was erected in front of Warrenton Town Hall a few weeks ago. Business owners can request a parklet in front of their shops, on Main Street or elsewhere in town.

 Photo by Robin Earl

As the weather gets warmer, Town of Warrenton officials are betting that more visitors to the town are going to be looking for places they can meet together outdoors. Roll Out Warrenton – which extended restaurants’ dining spaces to the parking areas in front of their businesses – was hugely popular and the concept has been approved through next January.

Last month, the Warrenton Town Council committed funding and staff time to create 13 semi-permanent “parklet” installations. Staffers in Public Works designed and built the structures.

For the last couple of weeks, a model of the parklets has been on display in front of the Warrenton Town Hall on Main Street. The fence that sets off the parklet is sturdier, made from recycled lumber.

building parklets

Twenty-six parklet segments are being built.

Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer stated in a press release, “We all love our health care workers, public safety and are eternally grateful for all essential workers. But there are some other unsung heroes of the pandemic: The town’s Public Works department and their quick use of our streets and parking spaces this past year have contributed to economic recovery and community vitality.”

Business owners can ask to have a parklet installed; they are required to file a user agreement with the town before receiving their parklet. The town will begin installing six parklets tomorrow.

Mayor Carter Nevill said, “Public space quietly took center stage to become impromptu gathering areas during the pandemic. Council has heard from citizens this is something they want to continue.”

The town will begin limited street closures starting May 7 for additional expanded outdoor dining.

Tags

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Readers' Choice 2020

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Fauquier Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..