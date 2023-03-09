As warmer weather returns in the coming weeks, downtown Warrenton will once again see the return of parklets outside restaurants and shops on Main Street. But this year, the parklets will come at an extra price, as businesses will be required to pay rent on the public space their parklets utilize.
In previous years, the Main Street parklets were funded by the Warrenton Town Council and provided to businesses by the town’s public works department. This year, businesses are responsible for paying for building materials, as well as paying rent for square footage used.
“(Rent is) going to be $1.20 per square foot,” said Casey Ward, owner of Molly’s Irish Pub and chair of the board of directors of Experience Old Town Warrenton. “We are using public space, and we are making money on it.”
Not including rent, Ward estimates he will spend $5,000 to rebuild his parklets.
On Jan. 10, the Warrenton Town Council unanimously passed a resolution to allow the “Roll out Warrenton” program to become a permanent fixture.
"The program was passed as a part of the emergency measures to help people get through the pandemic,” said Frank Cassidy, director of community development.
“At the same time though, its success has proven that it was effective for some businesses who participate, and it has turned out to be a mostly positive effect for the town, especially on Main Street,” Cassidy says.
Beginning the first week of April, participating businesses that have been approved for parklets can begin setting up and seating customers outside. Prior to setup, the Town of Warrenton Community Development Department requires interested businesses to complete a parklet application, a right-of-way use agreement and provide a certificate of liability insurance.
Along with the application, businesses must submit parklet design drawings and an estimate of parklet placement. Ward said that while parklets must comply with the town’s safety, accessibility and paint requirements, individual parklet design is up to the business.
“Molly’s is trying to work with other businesses to say, ‘It’s not going to look great if everybody does something really different (with their design),” Ward said. “We are trying to come up with a cohesive plan on our own.”
For restaurants like Denim & Pearls, sales skyrocket when parklets return. Jennifer Robinson, co-owner of Denim & Pearls and director on the EOTW’s Board of Directors, said parklets help bring in new customers.
“Just based on conversations that we have with our guests, we do have a lot of guests that come from outside of Warrenton and the county,” Robinson said. “We look forward to it coming back every year.”
While parking concerns related to the parklets still exist, Ward noted that even with the parklets taking up space, people find alternative places to park.
“Even when we had parklets down our whole block, I think they only took six spaces total,” Ward said. “So, I don’t think that moves the needle on anybody’s ability to park. We have so many people coming into town because of (the parklets). If you give people a reason to come, they figure out parking.”
In addition to the parklets, First Friday and Music on Main will return beginning in May and will run until October. Each Friday will feature a theme, such as the Spring Explosion on May 5 and Dog Dazy on Sept. 9. Food trucks, Fauquier vendors, activities for kids and more will be available every Friday.
Reach Shannon Clark at sclark@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.