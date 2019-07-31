Children don’t come with an instruction manual, but members of the 16 organizations that sponsor the Hidden in Plain Sight program stand ready to provide one important chapter: “How to read the signs of risky behavior.”
Groups of 30 or fewer adults – church groups or PTOs, for instance -- may request a visit from trained representatives of the Hidden in Plain Sight crew. They will arrive with a trailer full of props to set up a mock teenage bedroom, full of “clues” to dangerous behavior.
Parents are asked to peruse the space and try to find signs that the occupant of the bedroom is engaging in risky behavior. Capt. Ray Acors of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said that the staged space is stocked with subtle clues that parents may not be able to read. One example: a road sign that includes the number 420. It may look innocent, but 420 is code for marijuana. “It’s street slang,” said Acors.
The Hidden in Plain Sight experience can educate parents on what drug paraphernalia looks like or how to check for hidden compartments in items that look innocent – a soda can, for instance.
He said, “A parent may find condoms. That’s one conversation. Or a pregnancy test. Now that’s a whole different conversation.”
And that brings up a point that Acors makes again and again. He said that aim of the program is to show parents how to start a conversation when they find something that raises a red flag. “The goal is not to have parents start grounding the child, or yelling or calling the cops. The goal is to have a conversation and ask the question, ‘Why is this happening?’
“We all know that kids are going to make mistakes. It’s important to get to the ‘why?’”
One of the objects that might be found in a teen’s bedroom is a journal. Do the writings indicate depression or reveal signs of another mental illness? What teens are writing down can provide important insight, said Acors.
He admits that some parents may be squeamish about invading their child’s privacy, but he is adamant. “There should be no expectation of privacy. Parents need to know what is in their children’s room.”
He said that this idea should extend to the teen’s phone. “It’s not their phone. It’s your phone. They should know that you can look through their phone at any time.”
Acors, who has two teenagers at home, said, “I tell my kids, ‘Here’s my phone. Have at it. Now let’s see yours.’”
Risky behavior can extend beyond drug or alcohol use or other kinds of adolescent experimentation. If there is sex trafficking going on, it may not be obvious, said Acors. “We are trying to open the eyes of parents to the subtle signs of how it progresses … They make a new friend, after a time he asks her to have sex with someone ‘as a favor, to help him out.’ It goes on from there …”
Acors admits, “We don’t know everything. We are always learning.”
The Hidden in Plain Sight program is limited to groups of fewer than 30 parents so that each participant can spend time in the mock bedroom, touch the objects, open things up and really examine them. “We want it to be a hands-on, interactive experience,” Acors said.
The discussion segment of the two-hour class is another reason a smaller group is necessary. Acors said that parents are quiet and serious at first, but soon loosen up as they ask questions and share stories.
“We spend time on drugs, what they look like, what they’re called,” said Acors.
He is particularly concerned with the effect vaping has on young people. “It’s still tobacco, you can still get addicted. And vaping is so much worse than cigarettes. With a cigarette, when they are finished with the cigarette, it’s over. With vaping, you just keep puffing. It doesn’t end. There can be as many as 70 discharges in one Juul. That’s as much as a pack of cigarettes.”
Acors said that no taxpayer money was spent on the program. The PATH Foundation provided a little under $10,000 to buy the trailer to haul the props, he said, and most of the bedroom was donated.
The drug paraphernalia was purchased on Amazon. “You can order anything online,” he said.
Anyone who would like to set up a Hidden in Plain Sight event can email HIPS@fauquiercounty.govor call 540-422-8664.
