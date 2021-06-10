Parents may sign up for 3-part presentation on children's mental health

A three-part series focusing on children’s mental health is being sponsored by the Mental Health Association of Fauquier County and Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services. Parents, guardians and caregivers may attend virtually through Zoom.
The sessions will address:
- Supporting the anxious child
Wednesday, June 16
4 to 5:30 p.m.
- Building resilience in youth
Wednesday, July 14
4 to 5:30 p.m.
- Coping with back-to-school stressors
Wednesday, Aug. 11
4 to 5:30 p.m.
To register, those interested may visit https://www.eventzilla.net/us/home and click on “Find great events near you." Then click on "Search by event" title under the search box and type in the name of the presentation (Supporting the anxious child, Building resilience in youth or Coping with back to school stressors). Anyone who needs assistance in registering may contact Brittany Dwyer at bdwyer@mhafc1.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.