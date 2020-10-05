ESL students return to in-person classes Oct. 5

Certain English as a Second Language students who need in-person services returned to classrooms on Monday, Oct. 5, according to Fauquier County School Division spokeswoman Tara Helkowsi.

She explained, “110 of our beginning English learners will attend school during October. We currently have a total of 700 English learners in our district.”

Some will ride the bus with students who are attending internet cafés and others will not, depending on bus routes. Helkowski said, “Some will attend two days a week, and others will attend four days a week. Some will attend all day, but some will attend a couple of hours at a time.

“The hours and days vary from school to school, depending on staff and transportation availability and principal preference,” she said.