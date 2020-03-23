On Tuesday, March 24, 4P Foods will host a “pay what you can” Taco Tuesday event from noon to 2 p.m. at Lord Fairfax Community College in Warrenton.
“Working with A La Carte Catering and community volunteers, 4P Foods will source every single item from local farmers and producers to give out 500 meals of locally sourced, locally made tacos,” 4P Foods said in a news release.
The event is designed to supplement Fauquier County Public Schools’ emergency feeding program, according to the news release.
All costs will be covered in full by 4P courtesy of its GoFundMe fundraising effort, according to the news release.
Taco Tuesday is “part of a larger, regional initiative led by 4P Foods and a diverse
network of food systems partners” across D.C., Virginia and Maryland, according to the news release.
“Representing local agriculture, food access, and social services organizations, the Mid-Atlantic Food Resilience and Access Coalition (MAFRAC) aims to coordinate efforts to keep people fed, farmers growing, and small food businesses operating in the face of COVID-19,” according to the news release.
MAFRAC is raising $10 million “to mobilize schools, food hubs, food banks, commercial kitchens, taxi and delivery fleets, and more to form a supply chain that will get nutrient-dense food to those who need it, whether at a community pick-up site or at home,” the news release said.
“I feel strongly that there is an opportunity here to showcase the strength of our region’s farmers and food system, keep our most vulnerable families well supported, and ultimately come out the other side proving to the world that small, local business and agriculture is resilient, strong, and the way of the future,” says 4P Founder and CEO Tom McDougall said in the news release.
Taco Tuesday will be held at Lord Fairfax Community College, 6480 College St., Warrenton, Tuesday, March 24, from noon to 2 p.m. Event leaders will have the tacos packaged and ready for pick up upon arrival – no need to leave your car. There’s a maximum of three tacos per vehicle.
Participants are asked to pay what they can, with a suggested price of $10/meal. All costs for this event will be covered by 4P’s Emergency Food + Farm Fund for the Greater DMV/VA, and all proceeds will go back into that fund.
For safety reasons, advance payment is encouraged to pay online via GoFundMe, but cash will also be accepted on-site (bring exact change to minimize cash handling). Visit the GoFundMe page here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/greater-dcva-emergency-food-farm-support.
