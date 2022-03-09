A dialysis center on West Shirley Avenue in Warrenton is facing legal action from its landlord and a neighboring tenant over an alleged toxic mold issue they say poses a health risk for patients and staff in the building. But two separate investigations have reached different conclusions about the severity of the mold problem.
The owner of the building, Carriage Lane Complex LLC, and a neighboring tenant in the building, Warrenton Oxygen Wellness, are suing Warrenton Dialysis over what they claim is extensive mold growth – including black mold – caused by leaking water in the dialysis center. And both companies are asking Fauquier County’s Circuit Court to issue an emergency injunction that will allow the property owner to enter the facility and repair the damage.
“Everyone that goes in the building is immuno-compromised,” Ralph Crafts, the owner of Warrenton Oxygen Wellness, told the Fauquier Times. “This is a time bomb.”
Crafts said the mold problem has caused numerous setbacks for Warrenton Oxygen Wellness. He said the business has spent nearly $2 million to set up its office but can only operate at “a limited capacity” until the mold problem is resolved.
Warrenton Oxygen Wellness specializes in “hyperbaric oxygen therapy” – a treatment that involves breathing pure oxygen in a pressurized environment to treat illnesses and injuries such as burn wounds, traumatic brain injuries and serious infections. It is also being studied for its effectiveness in treating long COVID-19.
Crafts said that because the company draws its oxygen from the air inside the building, the mold in the air could potentially put immunocompromised patients at risk.
“This really set us back, and we can’t take any chances,” Crafts said.
Mold was discovered in the building last May after Warrenton Oxygen Wellness moved into the office directly adjacent to Warrenton Dialysis, according to the lawsuit. A construction worker uncovered water leaking into Warrenton Oxygen Wellness from Warrenton Dialysis; that led to the discovery of extensive mold growth between the walls that separate the two businesses.
Attorneys for Carriage Lane wrote that it was “quickly determined” the dialysis facility’s back room, which shares a wall with Warrenton Oxygen Wellness, was the source of the mold growth. They said they found “ongoing water problems which have not been resolved, and which pose the risk of damage to the building and the risk of mold growth.”
Both companies hired Gainesville-based environmental company Madison Taylor to conduct two separate mold inspections, in June and August 2021. Both reports found “elevated levels of molds categorized as potentially toxigenic airborne” within the building and recommended “immediate remediation.”
At around the same time, Warrenton Dialysis commissioned its own mold inspection report from environmental firm T&M Associates that rebuffed the findings of Madison Taylor, according to court documents. The report confirmed the existence of mold within the office – but found that “the levels do not pose a health risk.”
Fresenius Kidney Care, Warrenton Dialysis’ parent company, declined to comment on the lawsuit. A staff member at Warrenton Dialysis told the Fauquier Times in a phone call that no one at the office would comment on the issue.
Carriage Lane’s lawsuit claims that Warrenton Dialysis “falsely claimed there is no mold on the premises” and has taken no action to fix the problem. They further claim that staff at Warrenton Dialysis have barred the landlord from coming inside the facility despite repeated requests to be allowed to fix the issue themselves.
According to the building’s lease agreement, Warrenton Dialysis may refuse to allow the landlord on the premises. Fred Kruck, Carriage Lane’s attorney, said the lease agreement is “not typical,” but also “not unheard of.”
“Although [Warrenton Dialysis] has known about the mold for months, it has failed to act – but it also refuses to allow Carriage Lane to have access to remediate the mold and decontaminate the leased space, despite the ongoing exposure of its employees and its patients,” Kruck said in the lawsuit.
Carriage Lane’s lawsuit is asking Warrenton Dialysis to pay more than $1 million in damages; it also asks the court to evict the company from the building. But Kruck told the Fauquier Times the two companies are “actively looking for ways to resolve the issue” without forcing the dialysis clinic to leave the building.
“We would like to find common ground with the tenant,” Kruck said.
Building inspectors for the Town of Warrenton are aware of the issue. The town received both mold inspection reports last summer, according to Warrenton Director of Community Development Rob Walton.
The town initially considered declaring the building “‘unfit’ for occupancy” after receiving the first complaint, Walton said. But he said officials decided that was unnecessary after Warrenton Dialysis provided them with their own mold inspection report “stating the issue was not a hazard.”
“This action was never taken or necessary as we spoke to the neighboring business, and they provided a report stating the issue was not a hazard,” Walton said. “This gave us two conflicting reports; however, both reports did mention the existence of mold.”
Walton said the town instead is requiring “remediation action” from Warrenton Dialysis, but that the work has not been completed.
“The work was stopped due to pending litigation,” Walton said. “... We have requested status updates, but we continue to get the same response regarding litigation. In short, the town did require them to remove the mold and a permit was issued to complete the work. They are still making repairs but are stalled due to pending litigation.”
A court hearing for the temporary injunction is scheduled for May 3. If a judge sides with Carriage Lane and Warrenton Oxygen Wellness, the landlord will be allowed to enter Warrenton Dialysis to fix the issue prior to a ruling on the lawsuit.
Daniel Berti may be reached at dberti@fauquier.com
