Owner of Over the Grass Farm in The Plains dies at age 90

In a lifetime of many residences and world travel, Dielle Fleischmann spent more of her adult life at Over the Grass Farm, her 420-acre property near The Plains, than perhaps anywhere else. An abiding love for horses and wide-open spaces had drawn her to Virginia hunt country. But it was her passion for organic, sustainable farming that tied her to the land.
Fleischmann passed away on June 6 at the age of 90. During her 40 years in Fauquier County, she became a pioneer by turning her land into a diversified farm that supplied organic produce, grass-fed beef, raw milk and other produce to customers across Northern Virginia. Family members remembered the woman who had sailed around the world on her family’s yacht, who had lived in London, New York, Florence and modelled for Christian Dior in Paris; they said she could be found most days walking the property with a sense of purpose, supervising the milking and happily digging in the dirt.
“She was a sort of Johnny Appleseed,” said Richard Viets, former ambassador to Tanzania and Jordan, and Fleischmann’s fourth and final husband. “[Dielle] was very early in persuading people in the area to grow things organically and to farm with a sense of the environment,” he said.
He remembers the woman who hosted lively dinner parties as always having her sleeves rolled up and dirt under her fingernails.
She also loved serving the organic produce grown at the farm at those gatherings, which often included friends, neighbors and influential people from Washington. “You never knew who was going to show up at her dinners,” said Charles Fleischmann V, her eldest son. “That was the kind of person she was: she loved being a hostess, and she loved meeting new people.”
Fleischmann, an heiress of Fleischmann’s Yeast, purchased Over the Grass Farm in 1980 and soon began producing naturally grown food. After watching her father’s struggle with cancer (he died in 1968) Fleischmann began learning about the detrimental health effects of artificial fertilizer and genetically modified organisms. She wanted to provide a natural diet for her family. “I saw what people were eating and I was appalled,” said Fleischmann in a 2017 article in the Fauquier Times. “So here, I grew vegetables with no chemicals, grass-finished lamb and beef, and hens that laid eggs.”
At first, Fleischmann only grew produce for her family and houseguests. But as word of her fresh, homegrown goods spread among friends and neighbors, she realized the commercial potential, said family members.
Within a few years, Over the Grass was selling so much produce that “production was almost outstripping capacity,” said Viets.
With more than 300 head of cattle, 300 sheep and extensive gardens, the farm supplied restaurants like The Ashby Inn in Paris, Girasole in The Plains and The Whole Ox in Marshall, as well as customers from as far afield as Washington D.C., according to Fleischmann’s personal assistant Margaret Rhodes.
Perhaps most notable was Fleischmann’s “cow share” program which supplied almost 100 clients with fresh raw milk on a weekly basis. The cow share program allowed customers to buy shares in dairy cows to circumvent laws restricting the sale of unpasteurized milk, said Rhodes.
“Dielle was doing everything the right way,” said Amanda Luhowiak, co-owner of The Whole Ox. “Especially in the hunt country area, she was a pioneer.”
Ironically, Fleischmann was not allowed to label her produce “organic,” even though it met the threshold, as she had never bothered to submit Over the Grass to organic accreditation. “She felt there was no advantage in having that label when everyone knew we were doing it that way anyway,” said Charles Fleischmann. “It’s different nowadays.”
In her role as landowner, Fleischmann garnered a reputation for bluntness and exacting standards. “She always had her own opinions and thoughts … she was always right,” said Lacy Warner, a longtime employee and farm manager. “Dielle wasn’t going to settle for anything less than top-notch.”
But to those who met her demands, she showed an unwavering loyalty. “We were well taken care of,” said Rhodes. “I loved going to work every day, and it was nothing to go in an hour early.”
Commenting on her disposition, Tom Foster, a close friend of Fleischmann’s, remarked: “Her mean was to be avoided and her wisdom to be cherished.”
In the years when her business was thriving, Fleischmann remained a staunch evangelist for local organic produce, inviting visitors who wanted to learn from her methods, said Chris Miller, president of the Piedmont Environmental Council, where Fleischmann was a board member and financial supporter.
“Her leadership on local sustainable agriculture was on the cutting edge,” Miller said. He worked with Fleischmann to promote the Buy Fresh Buy Local program. “A lot of people went to her to see how it all worked on the ground … and almost every farmer is making those investments now.”
As a philanthropist, Fleischmann was also involved in the Virginia Outdoors Foundation, Great Meadows Foundation and several other charities and non-profits around the world.
In 2016, Fleischmann fell into terminal illness and, no longer able to personally oversee the farm, dissolved much of the Over the Grass operation. Her children, however, plan to rehabilitate the farm as part of her legacy.
Many years of care and attention went into building up the farm, said Charles Fleischmann, “and we can’t let that fall through.”
