A circuit judge has overturned a lower court’s decision and ordered a Warrenton woman held without bond after she allegedly tried to kill her ex-boyfriend July 31.
Jeannie Whitt, 45, allegedly traveled to a Bealeton apartment complex where her ex-boyfriend lives, where a dispute erupted between the two. She then allegedly retrieved a handgun from her truck, returned to the residence and fired a shot through a glass door, hitting him in the arm, according to court documents filed by investigators. She is charged with attempted second-degree murder, shooting into an occupied building and using a firearm while committing a felony.
A district judge ordered Whitt released on a $25,000 bond after her arrest, but prosecutors appealed and Whitt was still being held at the Fauquier County jail awaiting the results of the appeal.
After an Aug. 11 hearing, a circuit judge overturned the district court decision. “There was an opportunity for the event to end without any violence,” said Circuit Judge Stephen Sincavage at the conclusion of the hearing, citing evidence presented by prosecutors; Whitt has yet to dispute the alleged facts in any detail.
Sincavage also noted that the “contact [with the alleged victim] was initiated by Whitt.” Those alleged facts, he said, outweighed Whitt’s family ties to the community and her lack of a violent criminal history in deciding whether to grant bond.
Arguing that Whitt be ordered held without bond, Chief Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Jamey Cook said that Whitt’s ex-boyfriend asked her to leave the residence “multiple times” and that Whitt told investigators “that she had been drinking that day.” Witnesses told investigators that Whitt said something to the effect of, “That’s it — I’m getting my gun,” just prior to the shooting, according to Cook.
Whitt’s attorney indicated at a previous court hearing that she will claim that she acted in self-defense.
Cook argued that Whitt is a danger to the community in general — and particularly her ex-boyfriend. In deciding whether to release Whitt, “The question is: Is this a risk that the court is willing to take?” Cook said, emphasizing that Whitt allegedly fired into an apartment complex and could have killed or injured a bystander. “Her actions that night were so dangerous that she is a risk to the community and the victim in this case,” Cook argued.
Whitt’s attorneys have submitted photographs depicting Whitt with marks on her face and wrists — injuries allegedly sustained during an altercation with her ex-boyfriend prior to the shooting. John Clark, the attorney representing Whitt at the Aug. 11 hearing, said that the photographs “tell somewhat of a different story” than investigators have so far described.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 12 in Fauquier County General District Court. Then, a judge will decide whether there is enough evidence for the case to move forward to a grand jury.
