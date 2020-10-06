Outside groups have funneled $2.5 million into media and advertising in the 5th Congressional District race between Republican Bob Good and Democrat Cameron Webb in the closing months of the general election, with Democratic organizations outspending Republicans by a four-to-one margin.
More than $2 million has been poured into negative advertising against Good by Pennsylvania-based political action committee 314 Action, whose mission is to elect more scientists to Congress, state legislatures and local offices.
314 Action Fund launched its broadcast media buy in August and will continue the media buy through the Nov. 3 election. A press release from the organization said its ads would “highlight the failure of Bob Good … to put Virginians’ needs first during the coronavirus pandemic.”
Two Republican super PACs are funneling money into the race to bolster Good’s campaign.
The Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC dedicated to winning a Republican majority in the House of Representatives, recently pledged $750,000 to help Good stay competitive in the race. So far, the PAC has spent $225,000 on ads against Webb.
The Congressional Leadership Fund released its first attack ad on Sept. 26.
The National Republican Congressional Committee, a political committee that aims to increase the number of Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives, has also committed $300,000 in spending on advertising for Good between Oct. 5 and Election Day.
The race has tightened heading into the final stretch of the campaign with several political analysts moving the district from “lean Republican” to “toss-up,” citing, among other things, the fundraising disparity between the two candidates.
Webb has outraised Good by about a five-to-one margin in what is typically considered a safe Republican district. President Donald Trump won the 5th Congressional District by 11 points in 2016, and a Democrat has not won the 5th district since former Rep. Tom Perriello won it in 2008.
Webb, 37, is a practicing physician and public health expert who works at UVA’s School of Medicine. Webb’s campaign manager Ben Young said Tuesday that the campaign’s “consistent strength in fundraising reflects the enthusiasm we see from voters all across the district for Dr. Cameron Webb's candidacy.”
“They want a consensus-building leader who will put politics aside to get things done and that's why we are so vastly outperforming our opponent on fundraising,” Young said. “Based on the support of grassroots donors from across the district and Virginia, we believe we have maintained and expanded our advantage."
Good, a former Liberty University athletics official and former Campbell County supervisor, acknowledged Monday that his campaign is being outspent by Webb, but said he has enough funds to stay competitive. Good added that grassroots and small donors in the district were the primary source of funds for his campaign.
“We’re going to have what we need to compete down the stretch and win this race,” Good said. “When we post our financial report for this quarter, you’re going to see a robust, strong number for our fundraising.”
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.