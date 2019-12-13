Charity Furness, executive director of Experience Old Town Warrenton reports that due to concerns about inclement weather for tonight, Experience Old Town Warrenton "will be canceling all outdoor activities along Main Street this evening, Friday, Dec. 13."
Gumdrop Square will remain open from 6 to 9 p.m. The cancelling (or not) of activities arranged by individual merchants will be determined by those business owners, Furness said.
She added, "We look forward to next Friday's event, including carolers and a horse drawn carriage along with Santa at Gumdrop Square."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.