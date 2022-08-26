The local chapter of the activist group Moms for Liberty is asking Fauquier County Public Sc…
"BookLooks," a book review site that Moms for Liberty and other similar groups use to determine whether books are suitable for teens, gives “Out of Darkness,” by Ashley Hope Perez, the following review: “This book contains inflammatory racial commentary; derogatory terms and mild profanity; violence; explicit sexual nudity and explicit sexual activities including sexual assault and battery of a minor.”
That’s accurate, says Perez, although she recommends the conservative "Common Sense" media’s website as perhaps a better way for parents to screen their children’s reading to determine what is appropriate. Perez, who has two children of her own, understands that not every book is for every reader.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.