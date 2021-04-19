You have permission to edit this article.
One suspect released, another sought after car chase leads to crash

Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested and released a Manassas man Sunday night after suspecting him of being involved in several felonies and misdemeanors.

The man was arrested in error after identification bearing his name was found in a stolen vehicle and a witness – who was also arrested – named him, explained Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office. Lewis said Monday that deputies quickly learned that the man was not involved and he was released.

Moses Davon Childs

Moses Davon Childs

Lewis said that since then, further intelligence has led police to issue a wanted person’s report for Moses Davon Childs. Childs is 5’5”, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes; he has a tattoo above his right eye and a tattoo of a cross beneath his left eye. He is sought under felony warrants for grand larceny and damage to property and misdemeanor warrants including damage to property, entering property of another, entering vehicle of another and petit larceny.

The investigation began on Saturday night, when in the parking lot of a local hotel, Warrenton Police Officers located a stolen vehicle that had been associated with recent larcenies, according to Officer Chai Fuller of the Warrenton Police Department. Two people fled the scene in the stolen vehicle and officers pursued the vehicle until it crashed in the area of Route 211 and Duke Lane. A woman, who has been identified as Jade Alliha Stewart, 19, was apprehended and taken to a local hospital, said Fuller.

Jade Alliha Stewart

Jade Alliha Stewart

Stewart was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Manassas City Police Department for credit card fraud, Fuller said.

Lewis said that Stewart had falsely identified another man, whose stolen ID was in the vehicle, as the man with her in the car.

