One person died in a house fire on Green Road in Midland this morning. The identity of the deceased is being withheld, pending forensic examination by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas.
The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and the Fauquier County Fire Marshall’s Office are conducting a joint investigation into the cause of the fire.
9-1-1 calls from a passing motorist and a neighbor came into the county’s dispatch center at 9:01 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2. Fire units and law enforcement arrived a short time later to find a single-family home fully involved with some structural collapse.
Efforts to extinguish the fire continued for several hours with assistance from the New Baltimore Volunteer Fire Company, Remington Volunteer Fire Company, Lois Volunteer Fire Company, Catlett Volunteer Fire Company, and the Fauquier County Dept. of Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Management. It has not been determined if a working smoke detector was in the home.
During the incident, fire units located the body of a deceased person inside the home.
Personnel working on the fire scene were supported by The Bridge Community Church Canteen Unit.
More information will be released when it becomes available.
Warrenton Fire Chief Steven McFarland spoke to residents in a press release Tuesday night, asking them to check their home smoke detectors to ensure they are working properly and have fresh batteries. He said, "If you do not have detectors, please consider installing them, these small smoke detectors may very well save you and your family!"
He said that the WVFC will assist any citizen who may need help with smoke alarm installations. McFarland suggested that residents visit www.warrentonfire.org/fireprevention for fire safety information.
