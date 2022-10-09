Fauquier County Public Schools’ on-time graduation rate for all students dropped slightly in 2022, down 1.4% to 94.8% from an all-time high of 96.11% in 2021, according to data made available Friday by the Virginia Department of Education.
Despite the drop, Fauquier students beat the state average of 92.12% for on-time graduation.
