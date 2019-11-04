D.J. Jordan is accusing Del. Elizabeth Guzman of threatening the safety of schoolchildren by trying to slash penalties for drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses. Guzman is accusing Jordan of letting down Virginia’s neediest kids by skipping meetings of the Virginia Board of Social Services.
Both candidates say the charges leveled against them in television commercials and mailings are misleading at best. But both also stand behind their own accusations, saying their opponent should have known better.
That’s the gist of the situation in the hotly contested 31st District House of Delegates race, in which Guzman, a Democrat and one of the first two Latinas elected to state office in Virginia, is fending off a challenge from Jordan, who is one of only two African American candidates in the state running as a Republican this year. The 31st District includes parts of Fauquier and Prince William counties.
Both charges, however, are more complicated than they appear.
Missed meetings
Guzman, an administrator for adult social services for the city of Alexandria, is running television commercials accusing Jordan, a political public relations professional, of “missing 58 percent” of meetings of the state Board of Social Services, a volunteer board on which Jordan served from July 2013 to June 2017.
Jordan acknowledges he missed four meetings over two years because of work-related travel and family responsibilities. But he contends he attended 80 percent of the meetings over his full four-year term. He also notes the board does not oversee individual foster children’s cases and that his fellow board members elected him chairman of the board in 2017.
“It’s a huge stretch to say that I jeopardized or neglected foster children,” Jordan said. “It’s extremely offensive to me and my wife when we adopted one of our children out of foster care.”
According to the Virginia Department of Social Services’ website, the State Board of Social Services is “a policy board” whose members are appointed by the governor. The board is authorized by Virginia law “to adopt regulations necessary to carry out social services programs and activities,” including TANF, or temporary aid to needy families, and food stamps, formally called the supplemental nutrition assistance program, or SNAP.
Also under the board’s purview are child welfare programs, such as child protective services, foster care and licensing assisted living and child-care facilities. Child support enforcement is also regulated by the board, according to the DSS website.
Guzman said she believes the criticism is justified in the context of running for state office, which often requires sacrificing time from family and work responsibilities.
“There are important issues to be discussed on the board of social services, where they are actually deciding the future of children in need, who most of the time have been neglected,” Guzman said. “And when you don’t show up, it means you didn’t care.”
School bus laws
Jordan’s mailer accusing Guzman of trying to slash penalties for illegally passing school buses is a reference to H.B. 1289, a bill Guzman co-patroned in 2018 with Del. Mike Webert, a Republican who represents the 18th District, which also includes part of Fauquier County.
The two carried the bill at the request of the nearly all-Republican Fauquier County Board of Supervisors. Only one Fauquier County board member, Supervisor Mary Leigh McDaniel (Marshall), is an independent.
But Jordan’s mailer doesn’t mention Webert, nor the Fauquier Board of Supervisors nor the intent of the bill, which was to make it easier for Fauquier County schools and other school divisions around the state to partner with school bus-camera contractors.
Instead, the mailer says: “Elizabeth Guzman sponsored a bill to lessen the penalty for people who pass a school bus while kids are crossing the road. In fact, she thinks that such a penalty shouldn’t even go on one’s driving record.”
Guzman pushed back on the mailer in a recent press release, calling it “ironic” that Jordan criticized a “Fauquier County safety initiative” as “making students less safe.”
Another bill, H.B. 2344, sponsored by Del. Rob Bell, a Republican representing the Charlottesville-area 58th District, “accomplished the same goal in a different way” and passed unanimously, the release said.
“Mr. Jordan should do his research on issues before he makes unfounded claims, and I invite him to have a conversation with the Fauquier [County Board of Supervisors] about how to make our kids safer, not making them political footballs,” Guzman said in the release. “What he’s representing in these [mailers] is misrepresenting what the bill was about.”
In an interview Friday, both Bell and Jordan defended the mailer’s characterization of the bill, saying there are significant differences between the Webert-Guzman bill and Bell’s measure, which went into effect July 1.
The new law also aims to help school divisions work with school bus-camera contractors.
But unlike the Webert-Guzman bill, Bell’s law does not keep the citations from being reported to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles or keep them from adding as many as four demerit points on a driver’s record, which is possible under Virginia law. Illegally passing a stopped school bus can be prosecuted in Virginia by a $250 civil fine or as a reckless driving charge, which is a Class I misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $2,500, a suspended driver's license and up to 12 months in jail.
The $250 fine “is not a criminal charge. It’s a civil matter … but it is in fact a four-demerit point ticket,” Bell said. “For someone to not have these points accrue is getting into dangerous territory. … Having accurate records is important.”
Bell noted that drivers “have their license taken away” if they lose too many points.
“My concern was the intent of the [Webert-Guzman] bill might have been one way, but the unintended consequences would have some dangerous implications on the safety of students,” Jordan said.
Chris Fluery, Guzman’s legislative aide, said the Webert-Guzman bill was drafted by Webert. “Mike transferred this bill to Elizabeth,” Fluery said. “I’m assuming he had it drafted to Fauquier County’s specifications.”
Webert did not return an email for comment sent to his aide Friday. Guzman acknowledged that both she and Webert agreed to pull their bill in response to various concerns about their bill.
“We all agreed to come back and work on it next year,” she said, referring to 2019.
Evolving school bus laws
The new law is actually the third passed since 2011 aimed at helping localities and school divisions streamline the ticketing process for citing drivers who illegally pass school buses. The first law, sponsored by former delegate Jackson Miller, a Republican and former police officer who held the Manassas-area 50th District seat, allowed school divisions to install the cameras so infractions could be caught on video tape. A 2016 law allowed the citations to be sent in the mail, rather than delivered by a law-enforcement officer. Bell’s law allows bus-camera contractors to access Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles records to obtain the names and addresses of vehicle owners based on license plates caught on tape, rather than involving law-enforcement.
School bus-camera contractors offer school divisions free cameras – sometimes up to 13 on each bus – to catch and fine drivers who illegally pass buses when they are stopped (with their stop-arms extended) to allow children to get on and off.
The agreements generally stipulate that the money from the fines go first to the contractors to pay for the equipment and then are split between the school division and the contractor, with the bulk of the money – 60 or 70 percent -- going to the contractor, according to Jean Soulier, CEO of BusPatrol America, a Lorton-based contractor that works with school divisions in Richmond, Montgomery County, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Georgia.
According to Soulier, processing the citations as civil penalties usually allows localities to issue citations – and collect the associated $250 fines – more efficiently. As examples, Soulier said his company has so far issued 640 citations this school year in Bibb County, Georgia, (population: 153,000) as well as 1,200 citations in Richmond and 16,000 in Montgomery County.
Soulier says the system employed by BusPatrol America and similar contractors works because it educates communities and drivers that passing stopped school buses is illegal and that it happens more commonly than people think.
In general, he said, localities don’t have enough police officers to prosecute all violations to the fullest extent of the law.
“Wanting to keep aggressive laws in place that don’t work makes no sense,” Soulier said. “Our program works because we effectively reduce violations wherever we go and we make more people aware of how bad the problem is.”
Bell noted the Webert-Guzman bill would have treated school-bus-stop-arm violations like the citations issued for red-light-camera violations, which can be mailed to vehicles’ owners without regard to exactly who was driving because they don’t result in demerit points. Bell said he voted against that aspect of the red-light-camera law and did not want to expand the provision to illegally passing school buses.
It’s not clear how many stopped-school-bus infractions in Virginia are criminally prosecuted and reported to the DMV and how many are processed as $250 civil fines. Some localities, including Arlington County, explicitly say on their website that the citations are not reported to the DMV.
How is the new law working for local schools?
So far, Fauquier County schools are not taking advantage of Bell’s law and are still processing stop-arm violations without a third-party contractor. The school division once hoped to partner with a contractor to get free school bus cameras but put that idea on hold amid turmoil over the limitations of state law.
The school division is now slowly equipping its bus fleet with cameras as it buys new buses and has 12 buses with cameras so far, said Chris Ryman, supervisor for bus operations for Fauquier County schools.
The cameras are recording plenty of violations. So far this school year, the bus cameras have captured more than 100 violations, which have been sent to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation. Most occur on two-lane highways such as Va. 28, U.S. 29 and U.S. 17, Ryman said.
“Right now, if this pace continues for the full 180 days of the school year, we’re looking at more than 400 violations,” he said.
But prosecuting the violations is a “lengthy” process, Ryman said. That was confirmed by Deputy Renee Hibbs, a school resource officer charged with investigating them.
Hibbs said each incident takes three to four hours from start to finish, which includes reviewing the video tape, looking up the vehicle’s owner and then serving the summons in person, a task that usually occurs after hours to catch alleged violators when they are home.
Many times, the drivers live outside Virginia and are only passing through Fauquier County when the infractions occur. In such instances, the sheriff’s office sends a letter but does not prosecute, Hibbs said.
When a summons is issued, the school bus driver and Ryman can be required to appear in court, which can take hours and sometimes requires the school division to find another driver to cover the involved bus driver’s route. That happened between 10 and 12 times last school year but has yet to occur this year, Ryman said.
Ryman said he hopes the school division might still consider partnering with a third-party contractor in the future.
“In the systems [that do], a portion of the fine money goes back to the school system. In some counties, it’s paying for itself,” Ryman said.
In the meantime, Ryman said the school division is also trying other strategies. It recently fitted five buses with bright-white, flashing strobe lights. Some buses also have longer stop arms that stretch well into the adjacent lane. If drivers pass the stopped bus, they hit the extended arm, which collapses when struck, so as not to damage vehicles, but still gets drivers’ attention.
The Fauquier County Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance in 2016 to allow the school division to work with a third-party contractor, but Board Chairman Chris Butler (Lee), a retired Fauquier County Sheriff’s deputy, said he’s not inclined to move ahead with that idea.
Butler said he prefers prosecuting the violations as reckless driving charges, which carry a stronger penalty.
“I support the reckless driving approach versus a civil penalty [where] judges can see prior convictions from repeat offenders. Ultimately, I support a separate moving violation code for passing a stopped bus and not only a large fine but also demerit points for convictions,” Butler said.
Reach Jill Palermo and Daniel Berti at news@fauquier.com
(1) comment
How bout bus drivers go back to pulling into the streets and lots to pick up kids and stop paralyzing traffic throughout town every single morning.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.