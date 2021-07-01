You have permission to edit this article.
Olympic 3-day eventers have a dress rehearsal in The Plains before heading to Tokyo

tokyo olympics will coleman

Orange County-based Will Coleman negotiated the stiff test with his Off The Record. Like his teammates, Coleman was double-clear in the mandatory outing, which was designed to polish horse-and-rider pairs on the new FEI-level dressage test and give them a jumping school before they board the plane bound for Japan.

 Photo by Betsy Burke Parker

Ten U.S. and Canadian riders headed to the Tokyo Olympics later this month are taking part in a final "dress rehearsal" three-day practice event through July 2 at Great Meadow in The Plains.

Rider Lauren Kieffer Nicholson

Rider Lauren Kieffer Nicholson jumps into the water complex with Vermiculus. Nicholson is based in The Plains; Vermiculus is owned by Jacqueline Mars, who also lives in The Plains.
Liz Halliday-Sharp

California-based Liz Halliday-Sharp and Deniro Z are headed to their first Olympic Games. They were double-clear on cross-country Thursday at Great Meadow in a final practice test for team members.

