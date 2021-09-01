Olde Gold Cup residents frustrated by Warrenton stormwater fees process

A meeting last week to provide information to Town of Warrenton residents on their stormwater utility fees turned contentious, with homeowners demanding more clarity and a simpler process. By meeting’s end, Assistant Public Works Director Paul Bernard had acknowledged fee-calculation mistakes, pledged to get out more information, and said he would take a look at having the town give utility fee discounts to homeowners whose associations maintain stormwater retention ponds.
The meeting on Aug. 26 at the Warrenton Police Department was attended by eight residents, mainly from the Olde Gold Cup subdivision, plus Bernard and the town’s stormwater administrator Dina Hermoso. Bernard said it was the sixth such meeting he had held with homeowners associations, and he intended to meet with all associations in Warrenton.
Olde Gold Cup residents were particularly on edge, since they received six-month real estate tax bills in June that showed a fee they would be charged in December; the fee was based on the impervious square footage on their properties. The fee also tacked on $35.88 -- or $71.76 annually – to pay for impervious property owned by their HOA. Bernard said at the meeting that the $71.76 was an error, and that they would be assessed $2.47 annually instead. The town had mistakenly assessed town-owned streets as if they were owned by the HOA.
He said errors were made with other HOAs as well. “Did we make other mistakes? Oh, of course we did. And did we make it for everyone? No, we did not. Did we do it for you? Yes, we did,” he said.
The meeting began with Bernard explaining the reason for the fees. He said the town was required by federal and state laws to maintain its storm sewers and reduce pollutants in stormwater runoff that impact the Chesapeake Bay. For this, Warrenton had budgeted $300,000 annually for administration, and varying amounts -- $600,000 this year, for instance -- for capital projects, such as ponds and swales and stream restoration. To pay for this, the utility fees were designed to raise about $800,000 annually.
To get there, a program was designed to assess homeowners fees based on the square footage of impervious surface on their property, which included roofs, driveways, sidewalks, patios and even swimming pools. He said GIS experts working with the town’s consultant scanned each property separately to calculate its impervious surfaces. More calculations applied to the impervious square footage resulted in the stormwater fees.
Residents, however, raised numerous objections, pointing out that aerial-based GIS could not tell whether patios and driveways were permeable or impermeable. At one point, Bernard pointed to a house on an overhead blowup and said he could “guarantee” that a patio behind the house was impervious. “That’s my house,” said Betty Compton, an Olde Gold Cup resident. She insisted the area was constructed with permeable pavers.
Others asked if the town could communicate to them how much impervious area was ascribed to their parcels and how much they were being charged for HOA impervious areas. Olde Gold Cup board member Mark Nesfeder asked if the information could be included in the town’s real estate GIS map, but Bernard said it was “beyond our current capability.” Bernard was also asked if the real estate tax bills could be broken down to show the fee for the homeowner’s lot and the fee for the HOA property. He said it was not likely, but that calculations for each parcel would be sent to HOA officials to send on to their homeowners.
He said in an email Aug. 27 that the town is working toward posting the list of all the property owners' parcels, their impervious area, and if they are part of an HOA, their portion of the HOA’s impervious area. The plan is to post the data on a spreadsheet on the town’s website so each property owner can check it.
Bernard said homeowners who are dissatisfied with their calculated fees could appeal, a process that includes filling out paperwork and possibly conferring with town officials. “Your appeal process is onerous and puts the burden on the homeowner,” objected Steve Butland, the Olde Gold Cup board president.
Olde Gold Cup resident Schanna Chilcote went further: “This whole system is needlessly complicated,” she said. “How much money did it cost for the town to have somebody go over people's houses and figure out what they had that was impervious?”
“Everybody, everybody as a citizen of the town, shares the responsibility. All these measurements and all this, a homeowner has to go and ask for this review? It's just stupid,” she said. “Just charge everybody the same.”
That’s what the county does. In an interview, Fauquier County Commissioner of the Revenue Eric Maybach said the county adds a stormwater management fee of $13.64 a year to each tax map parcel valued at more than $2,500. However, homeowners who live in incorporated towns such as Warrenton do not pay the fee.
A major part of the Aug. 26 meeting devolved into an argument over four stormwater retention ponds within the bounds of the Olde Gold Cup subdivision and maintained by the HOA. The town has offered fee discounts of 10% and more for such situations. The homeowners, led by Butland, argued that asking each homeowner to apply for a discount was “ridiculous.” Bernard said the HOA could apply for all homeowners as a group, but Butland said his association should not seek tax credits for individuals. “We’re simply not their attorney-in-fact,” he said.
He also said the discounts offered were virtually meaningless. He said the HOA had spent $170,000 maintaining the ponds and $300,000 for insurance and other costs. “Wow, we stand to get about $11 in discounts for the $473,000 we've already spent, and another $400,000 or more in the next 20 years. Where's the cost benefit analysis of this?” he asked. Butland had said previously that he might want to just deed the ponds over to the town.
He further argued that the Town of Warrenton was already in possession of the documentation it required homeowners to submit to get the discounts, including the as-built plans and annual inspections. “There's already been a presumptive determination, I believe, that at best we should get a 10% credit. Why don't you just apply it and save everyone a lot of bureaucracy and bull -- and paperwork?” he asked. “Let's do the right thing. And be proactive, not reactive and bureaucratic.”
Bernard asked that Butland put this recommendation in writing, and Butland said he would do that.
“We will definitely look at that. Is that fair enough?” Bernard asked.
“Fair enough,” said Butland.
