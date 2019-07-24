Ellie’s Place is the name of the restaurant, but don’t expect to see Ellie working at the grill or taking orders. She’s 3 1/2 years old.
Mom and Dad, Alexander and Ann Dial, opened the sandwich shop on July 4 at 70 Main St., Warrenton.
Ellie’s Place is in a spot one has to look to find. Stairs lead downstairs to the restaurant, which is next to a co-working office. It’s in a space formerly occupied by Hidden Jules Café. A sandwich board sign on the sidewalk helps clue passersby to the restaurant’s location. And Alexander Dial said people have been finding it. Business has been good.
“In one day, I sold more than I did on Federal Street in a week, so we couldn’t be happier,” he said. He was referring to the Federal Street Café he operated in Middleburg for two years.
He took a couple years off to be a stay-at-home dad before getting the itch to return to the restaurant business.
“I started looking in Warrenton two years go. I worked with the economic development office,” Dial said.
He looked at the space at 80 Main St. and thought it was too large for his needs. Earth, Glaze and Fire pottery shop is now there.
But Dial wanted a place on Main Street, which he thinks has a “vibe,” and he found what suited him at 70 Main.
He said his business neighbors have been supportive. “A father with four kids came in and said he was referred by another shop owner,” Dial said.
Roberta Galanis of Delaplane came for lunch on July 11 with her daughter, Melanie Donovan of Manassas.
“I visited his restaurant in Middleburg. I was excited to see he opened a new place,” Galanis said. She had a turkey sandwich, which was “very good.”
Donovan had a sandwich and soup along with a “loaded potato.” The meal was “good and a good value – reasonably priced.”
Two co-workers from the Piedmont Environmental Council on nearby Horner Street – John McCarthy and Dan Holmes – walked over for lunch. McCarthy said he liked the BLT he ordered.
Dial is generous with the “B,” and the “T” is fresh and inviting.
Holmes said, “I’m always pleased to see turkey on the menu” and he liked the turkey Rueben dubbed the “Rachel” on the menu. It had roasted turkey breast, Thousand Island dressing, coleslaw and swiss cheese on grilled sourdough bread.
The least expensive sandwich on the menu is a PB&J for $3.25. The most expensive is $7; the French Dip, Turkey Club, Cuban and Left Coast sandwiches carry that price. The Left Coast has turkey, avocado, lettuce and roasted red pepper aioli on a baked multi-grain bun. Patrons can also build their own sandwich for $7.
A sandwich combo – with a drink and choice of chips or a cookie – can be purchased for an additional $2.85.
Coleslaw and potato salad can be ordered as sides for $1.75 each. There’s also a harvest salad for $6.75 and an Ellie’s Salad for $8.25.
There are two sizes of soup orders – an 8 ounce for $4.69 and a 12 ounce for $5.75. Each day has a featured soup.
Baked potatoes come in Plain Jane, Chili Cheese and Loaded versions – priced $4.75 to $6. Visitors can also build their own baked potato with toppings for $6.25.
Drinks include coffee, iced tea and bottled Coke products. An ABC license is pending for the sale of beer and wine.
The light from the windows fills the room making the restaurant a bright cheerful place to sit and enjoy menu favorites. Food is also available for take-out.
Ellie’s Place, at 70 Main St., Warrenton is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
