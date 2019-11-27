Old Town Warrenton will be celebrating Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30.
Charity Furness, executive director of Experience Old Town said that her organization will have a welcome table on Main Street in Old Town Warrenton. She said, “Guests will be able to check in, receive goodies and register for a giveaway while supporting their favorite family-owned businesses by purchasing their holiday gifts locally. Come experience all that Old Town has to offer …”
Furness said that Santa will be popping in and out of stores all day Saturday.
Haute Cakes will host cookie decorating and a Haute cocoa bar.
Children can enjoy story time with Mrs. Claus at VonCanon General Store.
Furness enumerated some of the gifts available in Old Town:
- Diamonds at Hartman Jewelry.
- A print of a celebration on the baseball diamond at Framecraft.
- Carter & Spence has specialty gifts crafted from MLB game balls and bats.
- Horse Country is filled with gifts for horse lovers
- JP Antiquities, Vallie's Vintage Jewelry and Marta von Dettingen offer unique classic gifts.
- Remote-controlled cars at The Hobby Shop.
- The gift shop at The Fauquier History Museum for Warrenton and Fauquier gifts.
- Crafted gifts from Sherrie's Stuff.
- Custom gifts at High Flyer Engraving.
- Fashion choices at the new Studio Luxe, Do You Deja Vu, or Latitudes.
- Drum & Strum for musical needs.
- The Open Book for book lovers.
- The Town Duck for those who like to entertain.
- Yarnia for all things knitting.
- The Bike Stop for bicycles and accessories.
At 3 p.m., children are invited to walk with Santa from the corner of Fifth and Main streets to help him open Santa's Workshop at Gumdrop Square.
Gumdrop Square will be open until 5 p.m. Children will be able to have their pictures taken with Santa and then purchase gifts for their friends and family for $2 each with the help of Santa's elves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.