Many merchants in Old Town Warrenton are offering free “curbside delivery” for anyone who is uncomfortable leaving their vehicle due to concerns about COVID-19, said Cammie Fuller of Old Town Open Book.
Customers can call the store to place their order and have the items brought out to their vehicle.
“We are here for you during the corona[virus] outbreak and happy to help if you are concerned about venturing out -- just let us know!” Fuller said, emphasizing that stores are taking extra measures to disinfect surfaces and that customers can request employees wear a mask when bringing items out to their vehicle.
Zan Dial of Ellie’s Place said that the restaurant will process credit cards over the phone if a customer wants to minimize physical contact. “Just let us know what your car looks like and where you are parked and we’ll bring [your order] out to you,” he added.
Warrenton Mayor Carter Nevill, who operates Carter & Spence, Ltd., said, "We are all taking extra measures to sanitize and ensure a safe environment—we’ve been sanitizing contact surfaces and doorknobs multiple times a day and have hand sanitizer at the counter.
"Our local independent businesses are depending on a degree of continued support during this emergency. They are adapting to and supporting social distancing and enhanced hygiene protocols so that they can serve the needs of the community and keep staff employed."
Nicole Guskiewicz of Deja Brew Café said that her business already offers free delivery to anywhere in old town Warrenton, in addition to pickup orders.
“We’re here and we’re open,” Fuller said of businesses in old town. “We are your neighbors.”
Some of the stores participating in “curbside delivery” include:
- Carter & Spence: 540-347-9189
- Deja Brew Café: (540) 680-2620
- Do You Dejavu: 540-347-7743
- Ellie's Place: 540-216-7810
- Framecraft: 540-341-0001
- Great Harvest Bread Co.: 540-878-5200
- Latitudes Fair Trade: 540-349-2333
- Molly’s Irish Pub: 540-349-5300
- Old Town Open Book: 540-878-5358
- Sherrie's Stuff: 540-359-6314
- Studio Luxe Boutique: 571-313-9788
- VonCanon General Store: 540-216-3742
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.