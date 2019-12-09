Gold’s Gym in Warrenton will close its doors on Dec. 31 and team up with Old Town Athletic Campus on Walker Drive on Jan. 1, according to an OTAC news release.
“Gold’s members will have the opportunity to transition to OTAC memberships with access to high quality lifting equipment, selectorized machines, cable equipment, cardio equipment and space for functional training and mobility workouts,” according to the news release.
Juan and Jack Pozo-Olano opened Gold’s Gym in 2005. On Jan. 1, the brothers will join the OTAC staff.
Kim and Mike Forsten founded OTAC in 1996, and have since grown to offer a three-building campus including space for group fitness classes, personal training spaces and yoga and Pilates studios.
OTAC Iron offers 12,000 square foot open floor plan with areas for stretching, cardio and weight lifting.
“With 80 years of combined experience, both the Forsten and Pozo-Olano families have served Warrenton with the goal of meeting members where they are to support them in reaching their personal fitness goals,” the owners said in the news release. “Each facility has grown a devoted member base through a personable, knowledgeable approach to health. By merging their unique talents, together they plan to bring an unmatched level of service and expertise to the community.”
“Together we can do this better,” Juan Pozo-Olano said in the news release. “Because we all live, work, and raise our families here, we have a deep understanding of the needs of the people in our community.”
“We’re excited to bring fresh ideas and new strategies for the coming year and beyond,” said Jack Pozo-Olano. “We are pleased with this opportunity to look toward the future together with OTAC.”
The two businesses said they “agree that the health and fitness needs of those in the local community should be prioritized.”
“Together, we will embrace each member wherever they are in their journey—people of all ages and all fitness levels,” says Kim Forsten. “By joining our two communities, we can make sure that everyone has access to the resources they need to reach their unique health goals.”
To learn more, call 540-349-2791.
