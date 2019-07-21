Would you like to know more about the environment that is right outside your door? Are you curious about natural history? Would you like to make a positive difference in the conservation of Virginia’s natural resources? If so, consider becoming a Master Naturalist.
Old Rag Master Naturalists will offer a basic training class (limited to 15) starting in March 2020 and running for 14 weeks. The class will be held on Mondays between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the VFW in Culpeper on Route 522. Cost for the classes, field trips and materials is $170, payable by check at the first class.
The Master Naturalist program is supported by Virginia Tech and various sponsors that are involved in conservation and land management. Master Naturalists work on citizen science projects, educational outreach to the community and help with conservation of natural resources and public lands. The Old Rag chapter is based in the Piedmont area.
The basic training includes but is not limited to the following topics: geology, ecology, weather, entomology, mammalogy, forest management and botany.
Those interested may visit the website at www.oldragmasternaturalists.org to view an online application. Send completed application to: Old Rag Master Naturalists Application, c/o Dee Dee Lyon, 1266 Old Blue Ridge Turnpike, Madison, VA 22727 or email to deedeelyon531@gmail.com. Applications are being accepted now through Oct. 31.
