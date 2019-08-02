Middleburg was abuzz Saturday afternoon with crowds thronging to sidewalk sales, restaurants and boutiques. They were also headed to the grand opening of a brewery – Middleburg’s first.
Old Ox Brewery Middleburg on Madison Street has had a soft opening for several weeks but its ribbon cutting and ceremonial tapping of the first keg took place at noon July 27, followed with live music, yard games and a backlot barbecue.
This is the second location for this family-owned and operated business. Its first location opened in Ashburn in June 2014.
Co-owner and president Chris Burns was busy greeting old and new customers. Many had traveled from the Ashburn area, and were familiar with Chris and Old Ox beer, which can be found in many restaurants and on the shelves in Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C.
“I need a case to take to Maine,” said Beth Erickson, “Can you help me?” Burns was more than happy to arrange the delivery. Erickson is president and CEO of Visit Loudoun in Leesburg. She shared that Old Ox was one of the drinks served at her daughter’s wedding. “Love it,” she said.
“From my father,” Burns grinned as he shared where his passion for brewing extraordinary beers was born. “We’d been home-brewing for about 11 years,” before they decided to make a business out of it, Burns said. The Burns family is tight-knit. They not only own and operate a commercial brewery but they work hard together, play together and, of course, enjoy celebrating together. Chris’s father, Graham Burns, is the chief financial officer.
“He keeps tabs on the money,” said Burns, “We need that!” His mother, Mary Ann Burns, is the chief operating officer. Both parents were in the backlot beer garden area serving up food choices like The Middleburger and Black and Gold Brats, along with Old Ox’s selection of beers.
Burns gave special kudos to his wife, Kristin, who works in corporate America and is also a co-owner. “Her support allows me to play with beer,” laughed Burns, who was obviously grateful for her commitment to him and their growing business. “Without her there wouldn’t be a chance that I’d be doing what I’m doing.”
In honor of the grand opening, two new beers were released only available at the Middleburg location: Middleburg Apricot Blonde and Middleburg Blonde Aged in Red Wine Barrels. Allison Lange is the head brewer. Several tried the new releases. Sitting side by side, both beers share a lovely amber, golden color. The Middleburg Blonde sports a softer shade.
Originally from Chicago, Burns said his family moved east when he was a teenager. Now, decades later Burns is a confirmed Virginian. “I love this area … I wouldn’t want to be anyplace else,” he said, and one of the things that he is particularly keen on cultivating, other than creating new and different beers, is connections.
The name of the brewery – Old Ox – was inspired by Old Ox Road in Loudoun County. “It’s one of the oldest roads … and was originally built to connect the farmers to markets in Fairfax County, the District and beyond,” said Burns. “We want to do the same … We want to connect with artists, farmers, restaurants, retailers and other businesses and all connect with our customers … We’re very committed to community.”
Burns said that they had received great support from Middleburg town officials to get the doors open.
Old Ox Brewery Middleburg occupies the lower level of a three-story brick building that formerly housed the Middleburg Police Department. The five-car garage, which once housed town vehicles, will be converted to a brew house by the fall.
“Our Ashburn location is really where we produce and distribute our beers,” said Burns. “It’s on a much larger scale and can accommodate bigger events.”
“Our Middleburg location is more intimate … We wanted to try something new … The two locations serve different purposes.”
The Middleburg location will host trivia nights, board game nights, running and cycling events and beer-themed festivities.
“Friendly?” asked one customer who had brought their dog to another who had brought theirs. “Oh yes, we’re fine.”
Dogs are welcome at Old Ox, which features a 2,000 square foot tasting room, a five-barrel brewhouse to come, outdoor beer garden and a backlot.
The brewery is closed Monday. It opens at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday and 2:30 p.m. on Friday. Old Ox opens at 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday but that could change. “We’re thinking of opening sooner to take advantage of the lunch crowd,” said Burns; the brewery has several food items on its menu.
More friends were arriving vying for Burn’s attention Saturday. “I’m really excited,” he said, “This is good.”
