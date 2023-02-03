Three of the day's nine carded races at the April 8 Old Dominion Hounds Point-to-Point will be sanctioned by the National Steeplechase Association — two divisions of a maiden hurdle and an open timber race.
It sweetens the pot at the already-popular Virginia meet by $65,000.
The ODH races are held at historic Ben Venue Farm between Flint Hill and Washington, Virginia.
Its one of seven spring point-to-points in Virginia: the March 4 Rappahannock Hunt Point-to-Point starts the schedule; it’s closed by the April 30 Middleburg Hunt Point-to-Point.
The three NSA races at Old Dominion include a pair of $25,000 maiden hurdle races at 2 miles, one of which is restricted to fillies and mares, and a $15,000 open timber race at 3 miles.
Entries for the NSA-sanctioned races will close with the NSA office on Monday, April 3. All other entries, for the non-sanctioned races, will be processed through the Central Entry Office.
A flat race for Virginia-bred or sired runners carries a $2,000 purse from the Virginia Horsemen’s Benevolent & Protective Association, making the ODH meet by far the most lucrative point-to-point on the circuit.
The idea of including sanctioned races on the card was brought to the attention of National Steeplechase Association President Al Griffin, a Virginian who is co-chairman of the Virginia and International Gold Cup Races. Griffin was concerned about an open date and looked to fill the gap on the NSA calendar -- there are no other meets scheduled for April 8.
Leadership at Old Dominion was quick to jump on the bandwagon and agreed to host the event, while the Virginia Equine Alliance provided purse support.
“Horsemen have been vocal in asking for more opportunities, particularly in the maiden filly and mare division,” Griffin said. “We had the open date so it was natural to reach out to the Old Dominion Point-to-Point and partner with them. The VEA once again stepped up and provided the purse structure. The sanctioned hurdle and timber races will be a popular addition to the already popular card, which is a win-win for everyone.”
On the unsanctioned card are another maiden hurdle, an open hurdle, several flat races and a side saddle race.
Tickets are available for purchase, including tailgate spaces. Text (540) 270-3585 to reserve a space.
For the more information about the Old Dominion Hounds, go to theolddominionhounds.com or check the ODH Facebook page for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.