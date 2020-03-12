According to Fauquier County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. James Hartman, there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Fauquier County.
Although there was social media chatter about an employee at Walgreens in Bealeton testing positive, it has been confirmed that the employee has tested negative, said Hartman.
Fauquier County government has confirmed with Walgreens and the Virginia Department of Health that there has been no confirmed case in Fauquier, Hartman said.
Phil Caruso, of Walgreens media relations, said, "We are committed to providing a safe environment for our customers and team members. A suspected case of COVID-19 at our Bealeton, Virginia store location was reported, but has since been determined to be a false alarm.
"While we were looking into this situation, in accordance with our established protocols and CDC guidance, we temporarily closed the store and notified the county public health department. The store will resume normal operations tomorrow."
(1) comment
you people realize that if this propaganda was real, biden and sanders would have the life expectancy of house flies - right?
Keep that in mind
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.