Officer recruitment starts young

Tori Sutphin is “sworn” in by Warrenton Police Department Chief Mike Kochis. 

During Christmas break, 4-year-old Tori Sutphin told her grandmother Heather Sutphin (Warrenton Town Council member) that she wants to be a police officer when she grows up.

Warrenton Police Department Chief Mike Kochis and PIO Chai Fuller agreed to “swear her in” as a junior police officer. Officer Johnna Sylvester presented Tori with a plastic junior police badge and a goodie bag, along with a document that said, “I will faithfully and impartially discharge all the duties incumbent upon me as an honorary Junior Warrenton Police Office, according to the best of my ability, so help me God.” The chief and Tori signed their names to the document, although Tori might need a little practice on that.

Tori was encouraged to sit in the front seat of Officer Sylvester’s cruiser, just to get a feel for it.

