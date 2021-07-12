Off-duty Fauquier deputy airlifted after traffic crash

A Fauquier County off-duty deputy was airlifted to Inova Hospital in Fairfax after he was involved in a crash on U.S. 29 Monday at about 9:05 a.m. As of 5:30 p.m. the same day, the sheriff’s office was still waiting to hear about the deputy’s condition. The accident occurred on U.S. 29 at the intersection with Lover’s Lane in Warrenton.
According to Sgt. Steven Lewis with the FCSO, Betty Chadwell, 84, of Sumerduck, was driving a 2017 Dodge Caravan northbound on U.S. 29. As she was making a left-hand turn onto Lover’s Lane, her vehicle hit a 2011 Jeep Liberty driven by off-duty FCSO deputy Sgt. John Thomas, a veteran of the sheriff’s office who works at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center. His Jeep was forced off the roadway by the crash.
Lewis said that Caldwell was charged with failure to yield the right of way and failure to wear a seatbelt. She was taken to Fauquier Hospital for medical care.
The accident is still under investigation, Lewis said.
